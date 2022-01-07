3 confirmed additions for future Minecraft updates

2022 has arrived, meaning a new year of Minecraft content is on the way.

The most immediate content release around the corner for Minecraft is the version 1.19 update, also known as The Wild Update. This release promises to bring plenty of new content to Minecraft in multiple forms.

The goal of the update, as the name implies, is to reimagine and improve the way that the wilderness of the game operates. In addition, there will be plenty of other implementations that don't directly tie into the wilds as well, meaning there's plenty for players to enjoy in the near future.

Minecraft: Confirmed additions for The Wild Update

3) All-new biomes

Mangrove swamps are a new addition to The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

In an attempt to improve the diversity of Minecraft worlds, Mojang has announced new biomes set to be added to The Wild Update. These new biomes include mangrove swamps, home of the titular high-rooted trees.

Not only this, but the long-awaited deep dark biome is also lined up for The Wild Update after being pushed back from Minecraft's 1.17 and 1.18 versions. The deep dark biome will be incredibly deep underground and will feature ancient cities, new spreading blocks known as sculk, and the mighty warden mob.

2) New block types

Mud bricks join the roster of other brick-type building blocks (Image via Mojang)

One of the new materials being introduced to Minecraft 1.19 is mud, which can be formed into bricks and used as a building block. This adds even more block options to create and decorate shelters and other building projects.

Objects such as mud huts or mud-brick shelters are now possible, and players can even reform mud into clay if they'd like. Thanks to the way mud will work in The Wild Update (pouring water onto an existing dirt block), it becomes an easily renewable building material.

1) Three new mobs

Version 1.19's new mobs are very different in the way they behave (Image via Mojang)

Showcased during Minecraft Live 2021, three new mobs are also incoming for The Wild Update: One friendly, one neutral, and one that will attack the player at every opportunity. These mobs are the allay, frogs, and the warden, respectively.

The allay is a friendly new mob capable of scourging about collecting items for the players and dropping them off for them, making it an incredibly helpful new mob. Frogs and tadpoles will largely be found in swamp biomes, but frogs will have multiple variants based on the location they hatch.

The warden is likely the most anticipated, as it is a new boss-type mob that protects the deep dark biome and its riches.

The warden, though blind, is able to detect players through sculk by feeling the vibrations of movements and sounds. This mob can devastate players with its incredibly high attack strength and sturdiness. Defeating it may be reserved for only the most prepared Minecraft players.

