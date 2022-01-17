3 most stylish mobs in Minecraft (and 3 not so stylish)

When it comes to looking good in Minecraft, some mobs have clearly gotten the memo while others haven't.

The game's roster of mobs generated in worlds is only getting larger, and each retains its own appearance. Some of these appearances can be quite pleasing to the eye, while others are more likely to be taken out of sight for being eyesores.

Though this is a subjective topic, it's still worth looking into which Minecraft mobs are stylish by nature and which need help. Regardless of version, a few mobs can earn top marks in appearance while others fall well short.

Minecraft: Best and worst-styled mobs as of 1.18

1) Stylish: The Wandering Trader

The Wandering Trader stands out almost immediately (Image via Mojang)

Although it somewhat resembles a standard villager, the Wandering Trader takes villager fashion up a notch or two. It replaces the drab villager robes with vibrant blue, gold, and red robes.

Its face is also partially covered, bringing an air of mystique. Even the trader's llama is fashionable, as it sports a similar outfit to its master. No matter where it is, the Wandering Trader stands out among the pack.

1) Not so stylish: Unemployed Villagers

Jobless villagers don't have much variety in their clothing (Image via Mojang)

Although their style improves after connecting to a job site block, standard unemployed villagers leave a lot to be desired. Sporting dark and desaturated robes that blend in with lots of traditional Minecraft blocks, standard villagers don't carry themselves with much style.

Players hoping to outfit their villagers in a better look should provide as many job site blocks for them as possible. Villagers with different professions acquire different work outfits that make them much more diverse and fashionable.

2) Stylish: NPCs (Education Edition)

NPCs are highly customizable (Image via Mojang)

Mobs that instructors and educators can use to guide users through their gameplay and Education Edition's functions, NPCs come in many different forms. They are customizable to suit an instructor's needs. By default, they sport a yellow robe, but dozens of available skins can be applied to these mobs.

In Education Edition, 35 skins exist to customize NPCs. Furthermore, in Bedrock Edition (with Education Edition's functions enabled), there are 20 independent skins that NPCs can utilize.

They may not have AI and work primarily through dialog, but there is no doubt NPCs can be very visually appealing compared to many mobs.

2) Not so stylish: Piglins

All piglins are clad in the same basic uniform (Image via Mojang)

Although they can be beneficial to Minecraft gamers thanks to being able to barter, piglins are somewhat bland visually. Their uniform consists of brown fatigues with a gold belt buckle and golden weapons.

The uniform does fit the barren landscape of the Nether, but there's no distinction between individual piglins to inspire any kind of variety. This makes these denizens of the burning dimension fairly generic compared to other more visually intriguing options in the Nether.

3) Stylish: Evokers

Evokers carry themselves in sleek outfits (Image via Mojang)

Although many illagers are clad for war, evokers possess quite stylish robes. With a classic combination of black robes with gold trim, evoker robes bring an air of sleekness and importance to the spellcasting Minecraft mobs.

The robes look so clean and form-fitting, and this lifts evokers appearance-wise over most other illagers, save for the blue and spotted illusioners in Java Edition. Evokers appear as more refined spellcasters and make mobs like witches look like practitioners of parlor tricks.

3) Not so stylish: Shulkers

Shulker boxes are useful, but shulkers aren't much to look at (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft's mobs are often quite diverse in appearance, shulkers can come off as ill-inspired. They're essentially a block-shaped mob within a block-shaped shell. A square in a square.

Shulkers get credit for having multiple different colors for their shells, but that's where their visual flair ends. Out of all the interesting entities and blocks in the End region, shulkers are quite boring by comparison.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

