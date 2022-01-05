3 tips to farm efficiently in Minecraft (2022)

Whether it's for resources or for crops or anything else, farming is very important to Minecraft players. It's why they often set up automatic farms that will do the dirty work for them. Farming materials, items, resources and food is a great way to make the game a lot easier.

Farming is something everyone does differently, but there are ways to make it easier. Here are a few tips on how to farm more efficiently in Minecraft this year.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Tips for farming more efficiently in Minecraft

The first tip is to make use of enchantments. Enchantments are there to make Minecraft easier and players should take advantage of that. The three most useful enchantments for farming are Efficiency IV, Fortune III and Looting III. Fire Aspect II is also helpful.

When it comes to farming resources, nothing beats Fortune III, though Efficiency IV makes it a lot quicker. Fortune will increase the amount of resources, which is so helpful.

When killing mobs, Fire Aspect II cooks the food for Minecraft players while Looting III makes them drop more items. These two are great, especially when fighting hostile mobs.

Sunny @SleepingKricket Fortnite has golden SCARs, sure.

But can your golden SCAR have



>Sharpness V

>Unbreaking III

>Fire Aspect II



Thought so.



Minecraft > Fortnite. Fortnite has golden SCARs, sure. But can your golden SCAR have >Sharpness V>Unbreaking III>Fire Aspect IIThought so. Minecraft > Fortnite.

The second tip is to automate things. When possible, automatic farms should be a go-to. Sugar cane, mobs, iron, string and so much more can be farmed in an automatic farm. Doing this will decrease the amount of time spent getting resources or items significantly.

Players often need to get a lot of one item, so automating it is the best way to do that. Sugar cane can be farmed much quicker with an automatic farm and the same goes for most items in Minecraft.

The third and final tip is to use better tools. Iron tools are a marked improvement over stone tools and the same goes for diamond tools. It might seem like a waste to use diamond tools to strip mine, but they last longer and mine faster.

Diamond tools make a significant difference when farming anything (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, the resources found by using them can often make up for the resources lost from using diamond tools.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider