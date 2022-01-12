3 most useful potions in Minecraft Bedrock for beginners

Brewed using the brewing stands in Minecraft, potions possess many different effects that can be imbued to players for a short time.

New Minecraft players may not be immediately clear which potions are the most helpful. Utilizing a "Potion of Water Breathing" or "Potion of Fire Resistance" won't do much good if a beginner is still working primarily within the confines of a forest.

Players will likely not want to overextend themselves for potion ingredients and end up brewing a potion that can't help them all that much. This article will guide beginners on which potions are the most beneficial for them in their adventures in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft: Top 3 potions for new players

3) Potion of Night Vision

Potions of Night Vision are highly beneficial at night and underwater (Image via Mojang)

Created by brewing a golden carrot in Minecraft, Potions of Night Vision improve the perceived light level for the player, allowing them to see significantly better for the duration of the potion.

This won't change the actual light level of the areas but allows players to perceive dark regions as if they were significantly brighter. If players get caught in the dark while exploring, whether they're in the open, in a cave, or underwater, they'll be glad they brought this potion along.

2) Potion of Swiftness

Potions of Swiftness improve a player's speed and jump length (Image via Mojang)

Improving players' movement speed, sprint speed, and jump distance by 20%, Potions of Swiftness is excellent for exploration as well as a quick escape. If players don't yet possess faster travel methods like "Elytra" or horses, boosting the player's overall movement speed with the potion can be helpful.

Furthermore, if one finds themselves in a dangerous situation, maybe surrounded by hostile mobs, they can use the potion to achieve a speed boost and escape danger.

1) Potion of Healing

Having a healing potion on-hand can save a player's life (Image via Mojang)

Unlike Potions of Regeneration, Potions of Healing can heal players immediately for four or eight hearts depending on the potion's rank. The world in-game is dangerous, especially when traversing dimensions like the Nether and the End, and keeping a potion that can quickly heal players is invaluable.

If using food and slowly regaining health isn't enough, slamming a Potion of Healing can be the difference between life and death for players.

