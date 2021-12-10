4 best Minecraft survival techniques to use in first week

The Minecraft 1.18 update is a little over a week old and players have been playing a lot of it. The update successfully revitalized the community and gave players tons of new things to try out. A Minecraft update has arguably never been bigger, which is why players are playing it so often.

Survival is, as always, the most popular game mode on Minecraft, so players have been starting lots of Survival worlds since the update. Here are a few techniques to try out since the update has gone live.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Techniques for Minecraft Survival worlds in 1.18 update

4) Climb the tallest mountain

Mountains can generate up to Y level 256, which is the previous build limit. Players can now build a chunk higher, all the way up to 320. Finding a mountain that generates that high will be difficult, but climbing the highest mountain is something all players should do now that the update is out.

3) Strip mine at Y level -59

Strip mining isn't the best way to get diamonds anymore, but if players are struggling to find any new caves, it'll work. The new Y level is -59 rather than 11, so players should head down there. Plus, Minecraft could never go that low before, which is an added benefit to this.

2) Live out of a mountain cave

One of the coolest terrain generations is a mountain that has one of the new caves spawning from the side of it. It combines the best of the new additions to the game and would make an awesome base.

New mountains often have new caves in them (Image via Minecraft)

1) Live in a lush cave

Lush caves are the most beautiful part of the update and arguably the best overall feature. They're the best caves to find now and they're great for building a home in. It's not too challenging, but to find one and live in it is a great thing to try in Survival for Minecraft players.

Lush caves are arguably the best new addition (Image via Minecraft)

