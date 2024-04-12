4 exclusive effects in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft has a ton of effects that can enhance or hinder players' abilities and health or mostly do nothing. Many players who encounter these for the first time are shocked to find that many effects in the game have neutral or no effect. Surprisingly, some exclusive effects are only present in the Java Edition.

While Bedrock and Java versions are almost the same despite only minor differences, some minute differences are often missed. Here are the four exclusive effects that can only be found in Minecraft Java Edition.

Effects exclusive to Minecraft Java Edition

All the exclusive effects icons for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft effects can be acquired in multiple. The most common is making a potion using the brewing stand and some crucial ingredients such as the blaze rod. Players can also get these effects when they're near a beacon or have been attacked by a mob. For example, the slowness effect is acquired when the player is hit by an arrow of slowness.

Coming to the exclusive effects, the four effects that can only be acquired in the Java Edition of the game are as follows:

Glowing: Glowing is a neutral effect, i.e., it can be either positive or negative, depending on the context. This effect highlights the mob or the player by creating a glowing outline around them. This outline can also be seen through blocks. So in a PvP situation, the players with the glowing effect will be at a disadvantage.

Luck: As the name suggests, the luck effect is a positive effect as it increases the chances of the players finding better or rarer loot. This includes finding powerful weapons or rare items such as diamonds in chests. The luck effect is level-based, meaning higher levels of luck mean more chance of getting rare loot.

Bad luck: Bad luck is the opposite of luck, so it has a negative impact. Getting this effect will reduce the chances of finding better items and weapons in chests.

Dolphin's grace: Dolphin’s grace is perhaps the most interesting effect, not only among Java-exclusive effects but in all the game's effects. Getting the Dolphin’s grace effect will increase the player’s swimming speed. But here’s the catch: it can only be acquired by commands or from dolphins.

Those were the four exclusive effects that only players of Java Edition can get.