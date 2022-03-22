5 most aggressive mobs in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft worlds can be dangerous because they contain many mobs that are out for blood.

There are a variety of mobs in the game between animals, hostiles, and bosses. Some mobs are incredibly aggressive towards players. Others aren't necessarily belligerent towards players. Instead, they attack other mobs and entities at will.

Each mob behaves in a different manner. Some mobs are much more aggressive compared to their counterparts, regardless of how they interact with the player.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Most aggressive mobs as of Minecraft version 1.18

5) Axolotls

Cute as they are, axolotls are highly aggressive (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft's axolotls are friendly towards players and even assist them in battle, they are highly aggressive towards all other types of aquatic life.

This is obviously very helpful for players as the aggressive nature of axolotls can be used to their advantage when clearing out ocean monuments or other underwater structures. The Regeneration that players can obtain from helping axolotls doesn't hurt either.

Regardless, players should be glad they're not on the bad side of these cute but aggressive mobs.

4) Endermen

Endermen are normally passive but can become highly aggressive (Image via Mojang)

Though they normally don't pay any mind to Minecraft players or mobs, endermen can quickly become a problem.

If a player stares at an enderman from up to 64 blocks and then looks away, the mob will become very aggressive. The enderman will teleport to the location of the player and strike them until either dies.

Escaping a teleporting mob like the enderman isn't easy. The mob's ability to attack quickly from multiple directions makes it tough to deal with.

3) Piglin Brutes

Piglin brutes are staunch defenders of bastion remnants (Image via Mojang)

Unlike their standard piglin counterparts in Minecraft, piglin brutes have no problem attacking players.

Piglin brutes can't be dissuaded by the presence of gold like other piglins. They will attack players on sight until either of them dies.

Piglin brutes are typically found in bastion remnant structures. Their unbridled aggression can take some players off-guard if they're not careful. Players need to keep their wits about them when entering a bastion remnant.

2) Evokers

Evokers can conjure additional mobs like vexes (Image via Mojang)

Despite not being the most difficult hostile mob in Minecraft, evokers' aggressive tactics can cause a fight to quickly spiral out of control.

Capable of casting magical fangs from range, evokers can give players a hard time with positioning. Even worse, evokers can summon vexes, tiny hostile mobs that can swarm the player.

By creating additional hostile mobs and hammering away at players with magic, evokers are undoubtedly aggressive. In addition to attacking players, evokers are pillagers who revel in attacking villages and villagers.

1) The Wither

The Wither may be an optional boss, but that's for a very good reason (Image via Mojang)

One of the most vicious enemies in Minecraft, the Wither is a summonable boss with a mean streak. With its three heads, it's capable of attacking multiple targets at once.

Any mob killed by the Wither will drop a wither rose, which can be dangerous on contact with players. Its explosive attacks and its ability to charge headlong at targets make the Wither one of the most dangerous enemies in the game.

Players taking on the Wither should prepare for a knock-down drag-out fight with an imposing adversary.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh