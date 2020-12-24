5 basic Minecraft plugins for building a great server

When it comes to building your own server in Minecraft, whether it's for professional use or just for friends, plugins are your best friend.

Plugins add a bit of magic and something a little more special into every Minecraft server in which they are present. They are highly recommended for both moderating and fun purposes.

Here is a list of the top 5 basic Minecraft plugins for building an amazing server.

Top 5 basic plugins for building a great server in Minecraft

#5 - CoreProtect

CoreProtect is a plugin that is vital for larger survival servers, or SMPs, where there is a potential for griefing, stealing, or any other malicious player usage.

CoreProtect allows moderators and admins to find out which players have placed/removed/entered any block in the world. Also, to see if they have taken or placed anything in chests or shulker boxes, and so much more.

Advertisement

This amazing plugin also gives the option to rollback time in a specific area of the map if there was a massive amount of griefing done. It gives mods the power to do their job so much better and take action against negative players so everyone can have their best time.

Download here.

#4 - SuperChairs

Image via SuperChairs

Superchairs is a really simple but amazing plugin that allows players to sit on stairs and slabs like chairs.

Right-clicking any stair or slab in the game with an empty hand will allow the player to sit there. There's also a /sit command that allows players to sit wherever they want.

This makes tea parties and get-togethers on servers really wholesome, and any hosted weddings can have the attendees sitting in the pews. This one is recommended to anyone making a server, whether it be an SMP or something else.

Download here.

Advertisement

#3 - World Edit

Image via WorldEdit

World Edit is a well-known command for making amazing maps, as it allows players to manipulate the terrain with ease. This plugin is used by professional builders every day to create amazing mountains, cliffs, and even massive trees.

Although it takes a moment or so to get used to, it's quite easy to get the hang of. Plus, there are so many tutorials on Youtube that guide any player new to the plugin through the process.

This plugin should definitely be added to any server looking for amazing builds and great terrain or terraforming.

Download here.

#2 - 1.8 PvP

Image via LTJim007, YouTube

There is currently a divide between Minecraft players about which form of PvP is better: 1.8 or 1.9+

This plugin is for everyone who likes to use 1.8 style PvP, but it's even better because it allows the player to keep their offhand open for a shield or anything else.

Advertisement

If players on the server are going to be fighting or duelling, this is a great plugin for fighting optimization.

Download here.

#1 - Marriage Master

Image via LTJim007, YouTube

Marriage Master is a great plugin that allows players to get married. It's really fun, and gives married couples some really interesting benefits like a "set home" command, a partner teleportation command, an XP boost when around said partner.

Players can even kiss each other by shift right-clicking on their partner. Also, hearts appear when players do this action.

This plugin is absolutely adorable and a must for any server that is trying to be wholesome and add a little bit more to their community.

Download here.