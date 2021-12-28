5 best arrows to defeat Minecraft mobs (2022)

The ammunition for bows, crossbows, and dispenser traps in Minecraft, arrows come in many types and varieties and provide different effects.

By using lingering potions created through brewing, players can create different versions of tipped arrows that impart various status effects when striking targets. Because of this, certain tipped arrows have become incredibly helpful for taking on the many hostile mobs that lurk and attack users.

Being able to strike an enemy mob is a massive help in Minecraft, as many hostile mobs seek to damage gamers through melee combat.

Minecraft: Best arrows to take down mobs

5) Standard Arrows

Regular arrows shouldn't be scoffed at as ammunition (Image via Mojang)

Although there's nothing remarkable about them, regular arrows are still great for taking down enemy mobs in Minecraft. They're easy to make and require no extra steps to damage hostile mobs.

They may not have any cool additional effects to them, but when players don't have fancy tipped arrows, standard ones are more than capable of taking down targets as long as users have the ammunition (or the Infinity enchantment).

4) Arrows of Slowness

Slowness arrows hinder a target's movement speed (Image via Mojang)

By applying a Potion of Slowness to a group of arrows in Minecraft, gamers can create Arrows of Slowness. As their names imply, striking a target with one will slow down a target's movement speed.

Though this may not seem particularly helpful, it opens up different strategies for players to take on hostile Minecraft mobs. With an enemy slowed, gamers can either kite their target with melee attacks or switch ammo types and damage them with different arrows.

Since the target will take longer to reach users, they have the advantage of mobility.

3) Arrows of Poison

Poison arrows won't kill, but they can weaken targets to near-death (Image via Mojang)

Any Minecraft players who have dealt with cave spiders or bees likely know the annoying status effect of poison, and this arrow type turns that annoying status back on hostile mobs. Although certain enemy mobs are immune to the poison effect (undead and spiders primarily), it is still an effective arrow type when battling most opponents.

The poison unleashed by these arrows won't kill opponents outright, but it will continue to damage them until they are close to death. With that in mind, users can hit opponents with a poison arrow before moving in and finishing the job after the poison has played its part.

2) Arrows of Harming

Arrows of Harming provide instant and great damage to most targets (Image via Mojang)

Hitting opponents hard and without delay, Arrows of Harming provide significant damage to targets. Their power can kill hostile mobs quickly in Minecraft with a few short shots on most ordinary targets.

However, it is vital to be aware of the fact that Arrows of Harming will not work on enemies classified as undead. Instead, these arrows will heal them, which is best avoided.

If players want to injure undead targets the way that an Arrow of Harming would, they'll need to use Arrows of Healing instead.

1) Arrows of Decay

The biggest downside to Arrows of Decay is their availability (Image via Mojang)

A Minecraft arrow that harnesses the power of the Wither and wither skeletons, Arrows of Decay inflict the wither status effect on targets, quickly chipping away at their health until they die or the effect ends. The only mobs in the game immune to Wither are the Wither itself, wither skeletons and the Ender Dragon.

Witches are also partially immune to wither at 85% resistance but are not wholly unaffected by it.

The major drawback to Arrows of Decay is their availability. In vanilla Minecraft, they are only available on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and platforms that use its codebase, such as Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Minecraft: Education Edition, and Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition.

However, many members of the modding community have created mods to include arrows of decay in Java Edition, so not all hope is lost.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not in any particular order.

