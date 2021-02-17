5 best and biggest updates in the history of Minecraft

Minecraft updates are some of the most highly discussed aspects of the Minecraft community, especially if there's a lot to debate about in the packs.

Each Minecraft update comes with both surprise and pre-released information and items. Minecraft tries to incorporate at least a single fan-chosen aspect into the game.

Here are the best updates released for Minecraft so far, including the game-changing update 1.17 expected to be released in the summer of 2021.

5 most game-changing updates released for Minecraft

#5 - The Update that Changed the World, version 1.7

Image via MC Spotlights, YouTube

The Update that Changed the World, more notably known as update 1.7 for Minecraft, was the first major update that changed the way the game was seen forever.

New biomes were added to give the worlds some depth and realism. It completely diversified the way that the Minecraft worlds looked while also adding some incredible new blocks (like terracotta, for example).

The usual repetition of Minecraft and the biomes to explore were pushed away the moment this update was released.

#4 - Exploration Update, version 1.11

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Minecraft's Exploration Update, also known as update 1.11, was developed with the intention of improving the survival aspect of the game for players across the globe.

Familiar mobs like the llama could be found across the player's world in their different, respective biomes; there were also some new and dangerous mobs added as well. Woodland Mansions were added to the game along with their corresponding mobs, such as the Vex, Evoker, Vindicators, and more.

#3 - Update Aquatic, version 1.13

Image via u/BrandCraft06, Reddit

The Update Aquatic was an amazing addition to Minecraft, which gave oceans a completely new appearance.

Instead of being vast expanses of nothing but blue, players could now stumble upon abandoned shipwrecks, glacial icebergs, and coral reefs during their water exploration.

New passive, neutral, and hostile mobs were added during this time, adding both intrigue and danger to the waters.

#2 - Nether Update, version 1.16

Image via OtakuKart

The 1.16 Nether Update was a massive hit when it was released in 2020.

This update gave the Nether an overhaul of new blocks, items, mobs, and biomes for Minecraft players to explore. New generated structures were added as well, which gave the terrain a lot more intrigue and made the Nether a lot more explorable from its prior state.

Instead of a mass of Netherrack and occasional patches of soul sand, the Nether is now filled with different biomes: forests, spikey basalt cliffs, soul sand valleys, and so many more.

This update brought so much life to the hellish, undead sights of the Nether in Minecraft.

#1 - Caves and Cliffs update, version 1.17

Image via CaptainSparklez, YouTube

The 1.17 Minecraft update titled "Caves and Cliffs" is highly anticipated and expected to be one of—if not the—most important updates Minecraft has ever released.

This update is absolutely game-changing, adding so many new aspects to the game that haven't been approached before. This update is meant to thoroughly change how players spend their time in Minecraft.

Although the update adds a few new blocks, mobs, and items, the most important part of the update is the new cave structures being implemented into the landscape.

There are so many new cave systems being added to the game, which will change how players view mining and cave searching in-game. Also, there are new additions that make exploration a lot more dangerous (even for late-game players).

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.