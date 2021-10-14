5 best biome-exclusive structures in Minecraft

The nearly endless Minecraft world is divided into various biomes. All biomes have special exclusive features like temperature, color, vegetation, mobs and so on. Some structures are only found in specific biomes.

Structures are pre-generated builds that usually contain loot chests. Finding structures early in the game can provide players with useful items. As some structures are limited to biomes, players can explore those biomes to better locate structures.

This article showcases structures that only generate in specific Minecraft biomes.

Best Minecraft structures exclusive to biomes like jungles, deserts and more

5) Jungle temples

A jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle temples are among the rarest structures in Minecraft. In Java Edition, this structure generates only in jungles and jungle hills, whereas Bedrock players can also find jungle temples in bamboo jungles and bamboo jungle hills.

Inside jungle temples, players can find one puzzle and a trap. After solving the puzzle and escaping the trap, players can find two loot chests. These chests may contain valuables like diamonds, saddles, enchanted books and more.

4) Swamp huts

Swamp huts (Image via Minecraft)

Swamp huts are home to wicked witches in Minecraft. These small structures can be found in swamp biomes. Inside swamp huts, players can find a witch and a black cat peacefully minding their business. However, if a player approaches their home, the witch will become hostile.

Players can use swamp huts to create witch farms. Witches have the largest loot table in Minecraft as they can drop seven different items.

3) Igloos

An igloos (Image via Minecraft)

Just like in the real world, igloos are found in snowy biomes. Igloos look simple from the outside, but there might be a hidden secret in them. Fifty percent of igloos generate with a basement hidden underneath the floor.

This abandoned basement is inhabited by a zombified villager and an ordinary villager. Players can find a splash potion of weakness and a golden apple for curing the zombified villager.

2) Desert pyramids

A desert pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

As indicated in its name, desert pyramids are exclusive to deserts in Minecraft. Players can find desert pyramids in deserts and desert hills. At the center of the pyramid, players can discover terracotta blocks.

Breaking the terracotta will reveal a hidden chamber with four chests. At the center of the chamber, there is a pressure plate ready to activate TNT. Players can break the pressure plate to disable the trap and then safely loot the chests.

1) Woodland mansions

Woodland mansions are the luxurious homes of illagers in Minecraft. These are among the rarest structures in Minecraft and can generate thousands of blocks away from spawn.

Woodland mansions generate only in dark forests and dark forest hills. Within these massive structures, players can find vindicators, evokers and common hostile mobs. They can also find various hidden loot chests.

If a player wants to find specific structures, they should definitely know their locations. They should note down the locations of the structures to make the task of finding them easier.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

