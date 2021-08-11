5 best biomes for building in Minecraft

Biomes are different regions that are generated in every Minecraft world. They have unique features and terrain generations. Players can easily differentiate between most biomes by looking at the terrain and vegetation.

Some of the biomes generate a lot less than others, making them rarer. Modified jungle edge biomes are the hardest biomes to find in Minecraft. These biomes can affect the player's builds a lot. Given below is a list of the best biomes for building structures in the Minecraft pocket edition.

Best Minecraft biomes for building

5) Jungle

Jungle biomes spawn large forest trees with vines coming down from them. Some of the trees that naturally generate in this biome can be 2x2 wood blocks thick. The tall jungle trees make this biome perfect for building tree houses, and as mobs do not spawn on leaf blocks, players will not have to worry about them entering their base.

4) Plains

Players who want to create massive structures like a mansion or castle can take advantage of the flat grassy lands of the plains biome. Trees that generate in this biome rarely have bees and bees nest. Therefore, creating structures here is relatively easy in the early days of survival mode.

3) Badlands

Badlands/Mesa is a rare biome made up of terracotta blocks of various colors. Because of the colorful terracotta blocks found here, this biome is the best for bright-colored builds. Players can also combine dark-colored terracotta blocks with dark oak wood to add more detail to their builds.

2) Shattered Savannah

This is one of the most chaotic biomes in the game, where players will often come across highly steep mountains and floating islands. As of Minecraft 1.17, this biome in Java edition can have mountains taller than Y level 200. This biome is perfect if the player is looking to create a house in the mountains.

1) Mushroom biome

This is one of the rarest biomes in the game with a unique feature: hostile mobs cannot spawn in this biome. Therefore, players will always be safe and will never have to worry about a creeper exploding and breaking their build.

Before building in this biome, players should ensure that there isn't an island or land connected to it. Because even though mobs cannot spawn here, they can still walk into this biome from other places where they can spawn.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

