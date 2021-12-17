5 best biomes for multiplayer in Minecraft 1.18

Biomes have been a large part of Minecraft's world generation for a very long time, and they have been improved thanks to Minecraft 1.18's Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update.

With more than a few reworked biomes and some new ones introduced as well, Minecraft players may be searching for the right biome to enjoy some multiplayer on.

When playing on a server, Realm, or even just a LAN game with friends, location matters, especially when players are just starting out. Fortunately, Minecraft 1.18 features plenty of incredible biomes that players can enjoy to the fullest in a multiplayer setting.

Minecraft: Best biomes to enjoy in multiplayer in 1.18

5) Plains biomes

Plains biomes have endured in popularity dating back to Minecraft's alpha and beta days (Image via Mojang)

A biome just about every Minecraft player will be familiar with, plains biomes are comprised of relatively flat expanses filled with a few trees, some flowers, and a fair number of farm-friendly mobs like horses, sheep, cows, and pigs. They can also occasionally spawn villages and pillager outposts.

Although they're very basic, plains biomes provide a ton of building room for aspiring players and usually connect to other biomes where building resources are more plentiful.

4) Forest biomes

Players won't lack for basic building materials in forest biomes (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players looking for a quick start with plenty of wood and other building materials at the ready, forest biomes are a great biome to begin with. Though they tend to be a bit crowded with trees, that's nothing players can't handle with a little land clearing work.

Forest biomes can even feature helpful additions like bee nests, providing early honey and honeycombs to players. Just be careful, as the tree coverage from forest biomes can drop light levels easily and spawn hostile mobs as a result.

3) Desert biomes

Desert biomes are short on plant life but have other benefits (Image via Mojang)

Though spawning in a desert might sound awful, these biomes are actually quite diverse in Minecraft. They're capable of generating many different structures such as desert pyramids, villages, and pillager outposts. Not only this, they make up for their lack of plant life with blocks like cactus, which can be very helpful depending on the situation.

Water-filled oasis also exist within desert biomes, creating some beautiful areas and likely inspiring players to think outside the box when building within the biome's confines.

2) River biomes

River biomes combine large amounts of water alongside other biomes (Image via Mojang)

Improving just about any biome they're adjacent to, river biomes bring lots of water along with them and can blend nicely into the biomes around them. Occasionally, they can even connect to Minecraft's ocean biomes, creating a large water network for players to explore.

Having a building spot in multiplayer is great, but having one close to a river makes things even better. Easy access to water and the ability to travel by boat close at hand make river biomes a welcome asset to any multiplayer situation.

1) Mountain Slope/Peak biomes

Mountains have been completely reworked for Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.18 took the generation of mountains to a whole new level, creating massive mountain ranges that can house two biomes on them. One biome can be found at the slope of the mountain, the other at the very peak.

These biomes vary significantly in what can be found depending on elevation and temperature, bringing significant biodiversity to the somewhat lifeless mountains prior to the 1.18 update. Some of these biomes also come packed with ores, making mining an easy early task for players.

If players aren't giving the new mountain ranges a shot in Minecraft 1.18's multiplayer, they're missing out on a great new set of biomes to experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi