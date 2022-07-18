5 best biomes for survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's 1.19 update introduced two new biomes to the game world, expanding its diversity even further. With so many biomes now residing in the game, players have a wide selection of places to begin their next Survival Mode experience.

Though Minecraft worlds have a vast number of biomes, not all of them are ideal for survival. This is especially true for players who are just starting to learn the nuances of the game.

To ensure that players begin in a relatively safe environment with good access to resources, there are certain biomes worth prioritizing. Below, players can find a list of some of the best biomes to start off in for survival worlds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft biomes with easy access to resources for survival

5) Mountain Groves

A grove biome at the slope of a mountain (Image via Mojang)

Mountain groves were added as part of the massive 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. These biomes are occasionally found on the slopes of large mountains and are mostly snowy.

They also contain a healthy supply of spruce trees for early wood access. Once players have shelter, they can head up to the mountain peak to mine for ores and stone. Groves also spawn rabbits, wolves, and foxes, meaning players can tame wolves for protection and gain the trust of baby foxes as well.

4) Jungles

A jungle biome complete with melon blocks (Image via Mojang)

Though forests are great starting points for Minecraft players, jungles are a significant improvement over them. Players can enter these biomes, collect jungle wood from sizable trees, and also receive free food sources. Among these sources are melon blocks as well as cocoa for crafting cookies.

Once well-established, players can even return to the jungle and find tameable mobs like ocelots and parrots. Ocelots operate like cats and can protect players from creepers, while parrots can mimic the sounds of nearby mobs to give players auditory information.

3) Plains

A village in a plains biome (Image via Minecraft.net)

Plains are considered one of the golden standards for starting biomes as they contain a little bit of everything that players need to get started. Though this biome doesn't have as many trees as forest or jungle biomes, it typically has enough to get a player's base constructed.

Plains also spawn a sizable number of animal mobs that give items like meat, wool, and leather. These biomes also generate structures like villages, providing the opportunity to trade with villagers and pick up items from their loot chests. While they don't excel in any one category, plains biomes are very well-rounded.

Plains biomes make for an excellent focal point for survival worlds, as they are typically located near other biomes of different types. This allows players to venture out into other biomes and collect what they need before returning home to the relatively quiet plains.

2) Beaches

A wooden beach house in Minecraft (Image via Shock Frost/Youtube)

As biomes that lie adjacent to oceans, beaches are considerably helpful to Minecraft players' survival prospects. They typically rest near other biomes, allowing players to collect wood from them since beaches don't spawn trees of their own.

Furthermore, having access to the ocean gives players the ability to fish for food and treasure items. Buried treasure chest structures can also be found on beaches, giving players great loot items early on in their adventures. Once players have established themselves, they can head to the ocean and search for shipwrecks, ocean monuments, and underwater ruins.

1) Mushroom Fields

A mooshroom in a mushroom field biome (Image via Minecraft.net)

Despite being somewhat rare by biome standards, mushroom field biomes are excellent starting points for survival. These areas are filled to the brim with mushrooms for players to collect for crafting (it's even possible to live in large red mushrooms). Mooshrooms also roam this biome and can be killed for meat or milked using buckets or bowls to collect milk or mushroom stew.

Mushroom fields also don't spawn any hostile mobs, allowing for a peaceful existence as players begin their survival world. The biggest downside of these biomes is a lack of wood, which Minecraft players are likely to find in another biome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far