5 best blocks to build with in Minecraft 1.18 version

The Minecraft 1.18 update was released at the end of November, bringing tons of huge changes to the game in the process. The Caves & Cliffs Update was split into two parts, so despite the fact that these updates have different numbers applied to them (1.17 and 1.18), they can be viewed as one huge update.

1.17 introduced all the new mobs, items and blocks, while 1.18 changed the world generation. With all of the new Caves & Cliffs additions finally in the game, these five blocks can be considered the best to build with.

Best building blocks after the Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Cobbled deepslate

Cobbled deepslate, and deepslate in general, was introduced in 1.17. It quickly became a much better building block than its counterpart, cobblestone. It's a better color and has a better feel in a build, making it one of the best building blocks in the game.

HOPEful Boi 🏳️‍🌈 @60d84440c4614a0 @kingbdogz As iconic as cobblestone is, not just for Minecraft but for oldschool video games as a whole, cobbled deepslate's whole thing is being the better, cooler version of cobblestone. @kingbdogz As iconic as cobblestone is, not just for Minecraft but for oldschool video games as a whole, cobbled deepslate's whole thing is being the better, cooler version of cobblestone.

4) Copper

Copper is one of the coolest blocks to build within Minecraft. Added in 1.17, no other block in all of Minecraft has timed changes.

Similar to real life, copper undergoes oxidization in Minecraft as well. Building with it can be fun, but showing off how long it's been built through oxidization levels is even cooler.

Copper oxidizes over time and makes for really good builds (Image via Minecraft)

3) Quartz

If there is ever a need for a clean, beautiful building block, one should always opt for quartz. They're the brightest, cleanest blocks in the game and can add so much to a build. They're dangerous to get, since quartz is only found in the Nether. However, it is definitely worth the effort.

Quartz blocks are really good for building (Image via Minecraft)

2) Stone bricks

Stone bricks are such an improvement over stone. They're more difficult to get, but can make all the difference in a build. They're much more elegant than most blocks. Also, they don't have much use other than building.

THX @thxsprites



Stone Bricks and Mossy Stone Bricks, Stone bricks are mostly a cleaned up version of their vanilla counterpart, but I wanted to add my own flare to the moss



#vividity #minecraft #pixelart Block Showcase #9:Stone Bricks and Mossy Stone Bricks, Stone bricks are mostly a cleaned up version of their vanilla counterpart, but I wanted to add my own flare to the moss Block Showcase #9:Stone Bricks and Mossy Stone Bricks, Stone bricks are mostly a cleaned up version of their vanilla counterpart, but I wanted to add my own flare to the moss#vividity #minecraft #pixelart https://t.co/7r4dSDJHsa

1) Dark oak

Dark oak is great for Minecraft players, even if it's one of the most difficult pieces of wood to come by. It's great for houses, so there's always a good reason to go looking for it. Dark oak is considered by many to be the best wood in Minecraft.

lauren @PINKDlSC dark oak is the best minecraft wood. dark oak is the best minecraft wood.

Which of these is the best building block?

