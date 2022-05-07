5 best blue Minecraft skins

Minecraft skins serve as a great way for players to customize how their character looks in-game. Players can find various skins online and can even create skins themselves. The skins are free and very easy to access in the Java edition.

If you're a fan of the color blue, then there's some good news for you. This article will focus on some of the best blue skins in all of Minecraft that players just can't seem to get enough of.

Five amazing picks for blue Minecraft skins

5) Blue Blonde Girl

Blue Blonde Girl (Image via SkinsMC)

This Blue Blonde Girl is a Minecraft skin featuring a periwinkle sweatshirt and a matching hat. This skin is definitely a great choice for those who like simple skins and are a big fan of blue and purple.

The details on this skin are quite amazing. Although it is simple, the skin has turquoise eyes, which complement the sweatshirt quite well. Furthermore, this skin also includes periwinkle shoes and jean shorts that are a shade of gray, all working extremely well together.

4) Blue Onesie Boy

Blue Onesie Boy (Image via SkinsMC)

This Blue Onesie Boy Minecraft skin is very simple but still looks amazing. The skin consists of a boy with blonde hair and brown eyes wearing a onesie with the hood up over his head.

When it comes to Minecraft skin fashion, onesie skins have been quite popular as of late, and this skin makes great use of a blue onesie. Anyone looking for a great informal-type blue skin should consider going for this one.

3) Blue Alladin Skin

Blue Alladin Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This Blue Alladin Skin is a great skin from the popular movie franchise Alladin. The Genie from Alladin is a well-liked character known for his funny gags and happy personality.

The first Alladin movie came out in 1992, with tons of new movies and shows following in its path. The most recent one came out in 2019, featuring the popular actor Will Smith. Needless to say, if you're a fan of the wish-granting character from Alladin, you'll love this skin.

2) Blue Batman Skin

Blue Batman Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This Blue Batman Skin is perfect if you like fighting crime. It features the well-known DC superhero, Batman. Batman is a unique superhero as he has no superpowers. Instead, his massive fortune ensures he has a slew of gadgets that can come in handy in crime-fighting.

This Batman skin is different from the new ones as it has a look that can remind fans of how the character appeared in the older movies/shows. This skin also makes Batman look a bit derpy and like he's drooling, which is a funny little detail.

1) Blue Link Skin

Blue Link Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This Blue Link Skin is from the popular game Zelda. Traditionally, Link is green. But Blue Link is part of Link, who was split into four via the Four Sword. This skin features Link in a blue cloak and a matching blue hat.

The Legend of Zelda is a high fantasy action-adventure video game franchise. The game was made by Nintendo and released in 1986, and there was also a cartoon TV series based oo the game that aired in 1989.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh