5 best bows in Minecraft Dungeons 

Minecraft Dungeons is like an action-packed version of Minecraft. It is a survival game where players can bring three other friends with them on the adventure.

Players will have to buy Minecraft Dungeons separately from Minecraft. They can purchase it for $19.99.

There are different types of weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, one of them being bows. The bow is a ranged weapon that comes in different forms and rarities in the game.

This article takes a look at five of the best bows in Minecraft Dungeons.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Most useful bows in Minecraft Dungeons

#5 Exploding/Imploding Crossbow

The Exploding/Imploding Crossbow (Image via gamewith)

The Exploding/Imploding Crossbow is definitely the best bow in Minecraft Dungeons. Players are advised to carry it with them on their journey in the game.

The Exploding Crossbow fires shots that will explode on impact, while the Imploding Crossbow pulls enemies in, allowing the player to strike them when they are close.

#4 Scatter Crossbow

The Scatter Crossbow (Image via thegamer)

The Scatter Crossbow will fire several projectiles at enemies in Minecraft Dungeons, causing them to take more damage.

This bow can be commonly found in Soggy Swamp. It can also be crafted by a blacksmith. Players can also find this weapon in other areas.

#3 The Burst Crossbow

The Burst Crossbow (Image via gamewith)

As its name suggests, the Burst Crossbow fires in burst rounds. It deals a lot of damage to enemies and shoots quickly.

This is a unique crossbow, and players may not be able to find it very often in Minecraft Dungeons.

#2 Rapid Crossbow

The Rapid Crossbow (Image via gamewith)

The Rapid Crossbow is another great bow for players in Minecraft Dungeons.

This bow makes it easier for players to shoot from afar and fires rapidly. It has a high fire rate and a decent amount of damage.

#1 Power Bow

The Power Bow (Image via The West News)

The Power Bow is a unique weapon in Minecraft Dungeons, and players may struggle to find it in the game.

This bow is a rare drop that can be obtained from Underhalls and Fiery Forge. It is a strong bow that increases the damage dealt by a lot.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh