5 best building seeds for Minecraft PE in 2021

Minecraft seeds are codes that players can input to generate any kind of game world type they like. Players will need to enter the seed in a box labeled "Seed" when creating a world.

Players can just enter a random combination of letters and numbers to get a seed. However, using this method does not always guarantee that the seed will be good.

Players should be careful when entering seeds in Minecraft. One mistake with a number or letter can alter the outcome of the seed. Seeds are very specific, and players should be attentive when entering them if they have a specific one in mind.

Players can enter seeds to generate worlds with flatter lands for building. This article takes a look at five of the best Minecraft PE seeds for building.

What are the 5 best Minecraft PE seeds for building?

#5 Triple Villages

Seed: 1388582293

Triple Villages (Image via Mcpedl)

Upon entry into this world, players will automatically spawn in front of three villages. All of these villages are right next to each other, and players will not have to travel far distances to get to each one.

The ground in this seed is pretty leveled, which makes it great for building. This seed also has a lot of great resources for players to collect right off the bat.

#4 Island

Seed: 1413755523

Island (Image via Reddit)

This seed will spawn players in a village on an island in the middle of the ocean. The good thing about this seed is that after the player collects all the resources from the village, the land is very flat for building.

There are areas that are not too flat, but players can walk a little distance to find areas where it is just flat land for a decent amount of blocks. Players can also build their own house on the water if they want to.

#3 Island Village

Seed: 1421809520

Island Village (Image via Minecraft Education)

This seed is a perfect seed if players want to build their house on their own little island. Here, players will spawn on another island with a village, similar to the seed above.

However, the thing that makes this seed better is that players will not have to go to shore for flat land. The island that the player spawns on will already have a medium-sized area that is pretty flat for building a house.

The scenery is amazing, and players will spawn near a village for resources. The unleveled parts of the island are only off by one or two blocks, so players will not have to do lots of mining to level it.

#2 Mushroom Island

Seed: 1404986100

Mushroom Island (Image via Minecraftseeds)

This seed in Minecraft will spawn players on very flat ground, which also happens to be near an island of mushrooms.

There are a few caves nearby that players can loot for resources. Players will also have a nice view from their building because of the mountains and water right nearby.

#1 Desert Village

Seed: -1547993543

Desert Village (Image via Minecraftseedhq)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players near a very flat desert village. This village includes a temple and a lot of resources that players can use to start building their empire.