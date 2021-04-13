Mods in Minecraft have been around for years and they continue to grow in popularity. Dimension mods are some of the most popular because they add a whole new world for players and their friends to explore. New mobs, blocks, and even bosses are added in most dimension mods which adds so much more content. This list will show the 5 best dimension mods in Minecraft.

5 best dimension mods in Minecraft

#5 - The classic aether mod

The Aether Mod is one of the most classic mods in Minecraft history as the original version of it came out back in 2011. This mod adds all kinds of new materials, mobs, and even bosses to battle. Dungeons are also a big addition to this mod. They contain loot and some hostile mobs to fight off.

One neat addition that is shown in this video is that rabbits in the Aether can go onto a player's head and allow them to glide around. This mod is for sure a fan favorite for its content and Minecraft nostalgia. The mod is available for download here.

#4 - The undergarden mod showcased by Bstylia14

The Undergarden mod is a newer mod that is only about a year old. It adds a new spooky dimension to the world of Minecraft that players can explore if they dare. In this video, Bstylia14 shows how to enter this new world. Players will need to collect four iron ingots, four gold ingots, and one diamond to craft a "catalyst".

A catalyst along with at least ten stone bricks is needed to create the portal. As soon as a player enters the undergarden, they are blown away by the amazing detail of the world, from the custom music tracks to the vines hanging from the ceiling. This mod adds a ton of mobs that are passive and even hostile. New types of blocks, ores, and other special items are added as well. This mod can be downloaded here.

#3 - A mummy's evil dimension

The Atum 2 mod is very unique and detailed. This mod adds a brand new world made up of about nine biomes. Dungeons, secret ruins, and pyramids are the main attractions in this vast desert. There are over ten hostile mobs that players can fight in this world that can drop all kinds of new goodies.

Brand new tameable animals are also included in this new world ranging from camels to desert wolves. To access this new Minecraft world, players will need to collect three gold ingots and a diamond, as well as some sandstone to create the portal. This mod also features very powerful pharoah bosses that players will have to defeat. This Minecraft mod can be downloaded here.

#2 - A very detailed corrupt dimension

Betweenlands is one of the most detailed mods that has ever been published in Minecraft. It features over 300 new blocks, 350 new items, and over 30 music tracks. This mod is also one of the scariest, which makes it even better to explore with friends. The creators of this mod wanted to add as much detail as possible to immerse the player and create something very unique.

To access the Betweenlands, players will need to create a portal tree. Players will have to explore swamps in the overworld to find the pieces needed to make the portal. Dark druids will be guarding these pieces so players will have to fight them off. Bosses are also present in this realm. The betweenlands mod can be downloaded here.

#1 - The amazing twilight forest.

The Twilight Forest is one of the most popular Minecraft mods of all time. This mod is a must on every modded server. It adds a brand new forest realm filled with dungeons, mobs, and bosses to battle. One unique feature in the twilight forest mod is that every boss drops a trophy.

These trophies can be collected by players and displayed in cases in Minecraft worlds. Brand new types of wood, stone, tools, and armor are added in this mod. This mod is also being updated to this very day, adding new content and even more bosses regularly. The Twilight Forest mod can be downloaded here.