5 best enchantments for beating Minecraft Shulkers

Shulkers are hostile mobs in Minecraft that players can only find located in end cities. In order to get to these mobs, players will have to access the end by finding the stronghold, then travel to the mini cities located within it.

Players may find that shulkers do a lot of damage to them. It is best to wear sustainable armor when attempting to conquer shulkers, and it is important to have a durable weapon.

These mobs will take whatever action is necessary to protect their area. Shulkers attack by unscrewing their shells when a player comes near them and then they pelt the player in white bullets!

When hit with bullets, players will be inflicted with a 10-second levitation effect, causing them to take damage over time. Defeating a shulker can be hard in Minecraft. Players should place enchantments on their weapons and armor before even attempting to do so.

In this article, players will learn the five best enchantments to have when taking on a shulker in Minecraft.

Top 5 enchantments to use for conquering a shulker in Minecraft

5) Projectile Protection

What is projectile protection? (Image via RajCraft/YouTube)

One of the best armor enchantments to use when fighting off a shulker would be Projectile Protection. This enchantment provides the player with protection against tridents, arrows and most importantly, shulker bullets.

Players can place Projectile Protection on their armor using an enchanting table or an anvil with an enchanted book. However, they should note that this enchantment is incompatible with the general Protection enchantment.

4) Sharpness

Sharpness enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Sharpness on a sword would be another great enchantment to have when taking on a Shulker in Minecraft. What Sharpness does is increase the amount of melee damage that the sword will deal.

This is a good enchantment to have when fighting off a shulker because it can allow the player to deal extra damage. When fighting a shulker, players want to deal as much damage as possible.

3) Power

Bow enchantments (Image via Minecraft)

Using a bow equipped with Power is another good idea when it comes to conquering a shulker in Minecraft. Power will increase the arrow damage by 25%.

Each arrow shot from the bow will deal 25% more damage to the shulker upon each level of enchantment. The max level of enchantment for Power is level V.

2) Infinity

The Infinity enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

The Infinity enchantment will give players an infinite number of arrows. Players tend to describe this enchantment as "Infinite Ammo". All players will need is one arrow in their inventory.

As long as the player has one arrow, they will be able to shoot an infinite amount without the regular arrow being consumed.

1) Unbreaking

Unbreaking on the enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is one of the best enchantments to have in general in Minecraft. This enchantment increases the durability of the players' equipment, allowing them to use it for a longer period without breaking.

This enchantment is sometimes described as "Infinite Durability". Unbreaking can be found in both an enchanting table or an enchanted book.

