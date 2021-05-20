5 best enchantments in Minecraft Java edition

In Minecraft, players can use enchantments to make equipment much more effective than their usual state. They add extra perks and allow the player to be protected from certain elements.

Players will need an enchantment table or an anvil to place enchantments on their items. In order to get stronger enchantments, the player will need to reach a higher level of experience (the green bar at the bottom of the screen.)

Players can raise their experience level and earn XP by mining or slaying mobs. Those are the two easiest ways to gain XP. Players may also gain experience orbs by smelting items in a furnace.

Experience orbs are little green balls that players will see pop up on their screen whenever a mob is slain or whenever they complete a task that XP is awarded for. Enchantments can be placed on all kinds of items in Minecraft.

Players can create an enchanting table using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Players can also enchant items by finding enchanted books around the Minecraft world. Players will need an anvil to place the book enchantments on a piece of equipment.

Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three blocks of iron. Anvils may also be found in villages around the Minecraft world. Players may also find weapons or armor that are already enchanted around the world, but the enchantments may not be all that great.

The best Minecraft Java enchantments

Mending

(Image via wattles on youtube)

Mending is one of the best enchantments for players to have in any edition of the game. What this enchantment does is, it takes the XP that players gain from mining or killing mobs and uses it to repair the durability of the item that is enchanted with mending.

This enchantment allows players to use the item for longer, since it basically serves as a portable repair station, but in an enchantment form. Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning that it can only be found in the Minecraft world and not on an enchanting table.

Unbreaking

(Image via bugs.mojang)

Unbreaking is, all-around, one of the best Minecraft enchantments. This enchantment allows players to be able to use their item multiple times, without having to worry about continuously crafting another one.

This increases the durability of the item in question. This means players will be able to get more uses out of the item, and it will take much longer for it to break. .

Protection

(Image via Reddit)

Protection is an enchantment that is placed on armor in Minecraft.

Protection protects players from general damage that they could potentially take in the game. Players will have some protection against all elements of the game, and it will mean that they take less damage from mob attacks.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

Sharpness is one of the best enchantments to have, especially in Java edition. Sharpness increases the amount of damage that the player's weapon deals by 0.5%. It adds more damage in bedrock, but it has its pros on Java too.

Since sharpness can also be applied to axes, this is a good enchantment for Java edition. Axes deal increased damage in Java edition, which means that adding sharpness will make it even stronger than a sword.

Fortune

(Image via Reddit)

Fortune increases the amount of loot that is dropped when breaking blocks in the game. For example, using fortune on a pickaxe while mining diamonds will increase the number of diamonds dropped by the block.

Players will also have an increased chance of getting rare drops from Minecraft blocks.