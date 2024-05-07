5 best features to look forward to in Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft 1.21, also known as the Tricky Trials update, is still likely a few weeks away. Be that as it may, there are plenty of its aspects worth looking forward to, from combat to exploration. Every player might get excited for different features, but some have gotten near-unanimous hype behind them.

Minecraft 1.21 is sure to be filled with content that appeals to plenty of different players, but many have come together to agree that certain features are highly anticipated.

While tastes differ, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most exciting additions arriving in the Minecraft Tricky Trials update.

5 of the most exciting features coming in Minecraft 1.21

1) Auto-crafting and the crafter block

The crafter is bringing automated crafting to Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Automatic crafting has been one of the most requested features for vanilla Minecraft since the modding community has accomplished it for years. Fortunately, the 1.21 update is introducing auto-crafting by way of the crafter block, which may not be exactly what players envisioned, but it's at least a step in the right direction.

When supplied with a redstone pulse, the crafter block will take the resources stored within it and the crafting slots outlined by the player to create specific items or blocks. With just a little knowledge of redstone machinery, players can automatically craft a wide range of goods to supplement their supply.

2) The mace

The mace is Minecraft's first new unique melee weapon in quite some time (Image via Mojang)

The mace is first unique melee weapon in vanilla Minecraft since the trident. It is a powerful weapon that encourages players to attack from the air for added damage. Thanks to its smash attack, players can accumulate damage output by gaining fall distance, resulting in a devastating attack that can even one-hit-kill mobs or opponents even if they're heavily armored.

Even better, the mace has several unique enchantments as well as compatibility with many existing melee enchants, making it arguably one of the best weapons in the game.

3) The bogged and breeze mobs

Minecraft 1.21's bogged and breeze present new foes to challenge (Image via Mojang)

No new update would be complete without new mobs, and 1.21 is introducing two in the form of the breeze and the bogged.

The breeze can be found in trial chambers and is incredibly agile, capable of firing wind charges that knock back targets substantially. However, once defeated, players can use their breeze rods to craft wind charges or maces.

There's also the bogged, a new skeleton variant that appears in swamp biomes and trial chambers. While it isn't too far removed from standard skeletons, it can fire (and drop) poisonous arrows. Players who can get close enough to the bogged can also shear it for some mushroom drops.

4) Trial chambers

A mural depicting a bogged in trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Buried beneath the surface of the Overworld in the Tricky Trials update, trial chambers are mid-level challenge structures that task players with exploring their procedurally generated halls, complete with trial spawner blocks that can create a wide variety of hostile mobs. When the spawners are defeated, players can collect trial keys to unlock vaults to collect quality loot.

Even better, trial chambers rise in difficulty based on how many players are currently exploring them. Vaults allow each player to collect their loot without ever running out of items or blocks.

5) Reworked Bad Omen effect and Ominous Events

A trial omen activates in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Bad Omen has mostly been relegated to causing village raids in Minecraft, but it's getting a new look and new functionality in the 1.21 update. By collecting an ominous bottle from trial chamber vaults or pillager raid captains, players can consume the bottle to receive Bad Omen on their terms. Once they do, it can activate one of two different ominous events.

The first is the raid omen, which functions much like the original Bad Omen. When entering a village with Bad Omen active, it will eventually transform into a raid omen and trigger a pillager raid.

Meanwhile, entering a trial chamber with Bad Omen active will trigger a trial omen, which increases the challenge of trial spawners and the rewards of trial vaults by transforming them into ominous variants.

Either way, this change gives players the ability to activate raids or more difficult trial chambers on their terms while also presenting new combat challenges for heightened rewards.