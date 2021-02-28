5 best features released in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 

Minecraft's highly anticipated update coming out during the Summer of 2021 ticks so many boxes for long-time players.

There are new blocks, mobs, structures, biomes, and game mechanics that it's hard to keep track of. Players are so excited for the release to finally experience the new, game-changing update the moment it is released.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs has so many amazing aspects that it's difficult to find the best ones, but here are some of the best features that have been released so far for the upcoming update.

Best features of Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Snapshots

#5 — Powdered Snow

Image via ColiLightning, Youtube

Powdered snow is most definitely going to be one of Minecraft's hidden gems when Update 1.17 is released. Not only is this block amazing for players who want to hide a base away underneath the snow, but this block is perfect for any MLG.

Powdered snow is the ultimate MLG block for so many reasons, the main reason being that it can be used in every dimension, including the Nether.

It catches the player when they fall without giving them any damage, it can be used to put a player out when they are on fire, and it doesn't melt or decrease when a player uses it in the Nether.

#4 — Copper game mechanic

image via LadyAgnes, Twitter

Copper and its variants bring an entirely new game mechanic into Minecraft that hasn't been developed before oxidation. Over time, copper blocks will oxidize and become more green. This works for all types of unwaxed copper, including slabs and stairs.

Not only does this give builders a lot more blocks to play around with, but it also shows the passing of time in the game. Once new, copper proved, buildings would eventually turn green to show how long they have been there.

#3 — Increased height limit

image via Scrolldrop

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs is the update that made developers finally—after years of players asking—increase the world height limit.

This was done to accommodate the scale of caves added and the soaring mountains that are meant to populate the world above ground.

This brings players so many new opportunities for building, so it's a welcome change to the game.

#2 — New cave biomes

image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki

The new cave biomes being added to Minecraft will bring so much variation to the overworld's underside. Many new forms of cave will explore and find the player's way through, with Dripstone Caves, Lush Caverns, and the Deep Dark being added.

The Deep Dark will be difficult for players to make their way through due to the new Warden mob being added in this update.

#1 — New mobs

image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki

Minecraft 1.17 is bringing players so many new mobs to learn about and find, including the Axolotl, Goats, and the terrifying new Warden mob.

Each of these mobs have their own unique qualities and locations. The Axolotl can be found in the new Lush Caverns, which are meant to form underneath the new Azalea trees being added into the game.

Goats will be found on snowy mountain tops and ram into the player, attacking them if provoked. The Warden will reside deep underground in the new 'Deep Dark' biome, completely encased in darkness.