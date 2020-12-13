5 best Minecraft 1.17 update mods

The 1.17 Minecraft update is one of the most highly anticipated updates in Minecraft history, and players have been finding ways to experience the update before it has even been released.

As the version 1.17 Minecraft update nears, players are getting more and more creative on how to enjoy the fun ahead of time.

Many have been developing mods, which emulate the anticipated features of the update, including caves, lush cliffs, axolotls, and more.

This article shares a compiled a list of the five best Minecraft 1.17 update mods, so that players can prepare for the upcoming massive update way ahead of time.

Top 5 mods in Minecraft 1.17 update

#5 - Axolotls and Axolotl in a Bucket

One of the many new mods coming to Minecraft during the 1.17 update includes axolotls, a type of fish that many people claim to be so ugly that it's cute. To catch an axolotl in this mod, just use a bucket, which is the same way players would catch them in the official 1.17 update.

Download Axolotl and Axolotl in a Bucket here.

#4 - Caves and Cliffs Mod

The highly anticipated cave update is finally happening in the 1.17 Minecraft update. Players have been asking for a cave update for many years now, and everyone is very excited that it is finally happening. But for those players who can't wait any longer, this is the perfect mod.

The Cave and Cliffs mod adds new ores to caves, along with crystals such as geodes, stalactites, and stalagmites. Players can even become an archeologist in this expansive mod.

Download Caves and Cliffs Mod here.

#3 - That Future Mod

That Future Mod adds many elements of the upcoming 1.17 update to Minecraft. In this mod, several things players can find include entirely new mobs, dripstone caves, candles, brand new painting textures, Iceologer, and more.

This Minecraft mod is perfect for players who can't decide what they are most excited for in the 1.17 Minecraft update.

Download That Future Mod here.

#2 - Just a Regular Goat Mod

Goats are yet another mod coming to Minecraft during the 1.17 update, and players couldn't be more excited. Just a Regular Goat Mod has been around the Minecraft community for quite a while, but with goats being added soon, this is a perfect mod to start playing.

Download Just a Regular Goat Mod here.

#1 - The Warden

The Warden is a challenging mod that is being added to Minecraft in the 1.17 update. With this fun mod, players can face wardens ahead of time to prepare themselves for the official 1.17 update. This mod is also perfect for players who feel they need more of a challenge within Minecraft.

Along with wardens, other features that this mod adds to the game include the danger cave biome, dimming of light, and caves and cliffs. This mod is sure to bring more adventure to any player's next Minecraft world.

Download The Warden here.