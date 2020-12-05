Minecraft fans are all set to welcome the new year with the excitement surroundong Minecraft 1.17, the Caves and Cliffs update.

The highly anticipated Minecraft 1.17 will bring new blocks, materials, and recipes to give the survival world a fresh new spin.

Recently, Minecraft 1.17 snapshot has been released, introducing the fans to what Minecraft will look and feel like post the update.

Now that players have the option to check what a Minecraft 1.17 world looks like, here are a few seeds you may want to try when playing the game for the first time.

5 best Minecraft 1.17 update seeds

1. New Amethyst Cluster under an Ocean Monument

Amethyst is one of those new materials that every survivalist is eager to use in Minecraft 1.17. According to the update, Amethyst can be found in clusters in caves.

This particular seed will spawn the player close to an island village, where an ocean monument sits right off the coast. Right under the monument, the player can get their hands on their first Amethyst cluster.

Seed Code: 9028338446223346027

2. Jungle and Taiga Biomes

Taiga is one of the more popular biomes in Minecraft, regardless of which version of the game is being played. In the taiga biome, spruce wood is readily available, and it is a highly sought after building material.

In this Minecraft 1.17 seed, the player can spawn close to a village that sits on the border of a jungle and taiga biome. There is a bamboo forest featuring close by, as well as a jungle temple with some diamonds as loot.

Seed Code: 1207626396690153964

3. Amethyst Cluster in a Mineshaft

Another gorgeous Minecraft 1.17 seed that leads the player to an easily found amethyst cluster. The player will spawn close to an underground mineshaft, which spans quite a considerable area.

At the rough center of the mineshaft, the player can find an Amethyst cluster as well as a dungeon with a spider spawner quite close. All in all, this entire seed is loaded with easy resources.

Seed Code: -1996074502918126134

4. Ice Spikes and Taiga Village

A village at spawn is a great resource for any player. And this Minecraft 1.17 seed provides just that, and then some. The player can find themselves face to face with a sprawling forest of ice spikes, one of the newer features of the game.

Right next to the Taiga village, the player will find a haunting ravine, where there is an exposed entrance to a mineshaft. The mineshaft is also home to a brand new Amethyst cluster as well as many other treasures to collect.

Seed Code: -2000768828479768123

5. Mushroom Island and Shattered Savanna

Some of the newer features of Minecraft 1.17 include taller cliffs and stunning mountainous topography. That's why this Minecraft 1.17 seed is perfect to try out for any player that's excited for the update.

The player will spawn in a world where a mushroom island merges with a shattered savanna with tall cliffs. The player can also easily spot a nearby village, which is the perfect spot to get some early-game resources.

Seed Code: 367320389200009836