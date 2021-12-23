5 best Minecraft 1.18 add-ons that add new features

Similar to mods, add-ons are packs that can be applied to versions of Minecraft that operate on the Bedrock codebase such as Bedrock, Pocket, and Education Editions, and they are capable of creating huge changes to a player's experience.

Although add-ons vary widely, that also means players have a huge selection to choose from. Players who want a more expanded vanilla experience have their add-ons of choice, and others prefer those that change Minecraft heavily, sometimes even resembling other games entirely.

At the end of the day, it comes down to player choice. However, there are some add-ons that are definitely worth checking out that are hugely popular on Bedrock platforms.

Minecraft: 5 best popular add-ons that change the game significantly

5) Herobrine Add-On

Herobrine began as a Minecraft Creepypasta and its lore has expanded since (Image via Mojang)

Herobrine has long been talked about in the Minecraft community, originating from a Creepypasta story and eventually even being referenced by Mojang. In development notes over multiple updates, Mojang would joke about Herobrine being added or removed from Minecraft. Now, players can add the haunting doppelganger into the game in earnest.

This add-on adds Herobrine to the game as a mob, and it is incredibly powerful and virtually immortable. If players spot this spooky character while this add-on is active, their best bet is to run far, far away.

4) More Simple Structures Add-On

A decrepit statue in the More Simple Structures add-on (Image via Mojang)

Mineraft already generates its own structures throughout a world, but More Simple Structures expands on this mechanic even more. Including dozens of new structures, both big and small, players can find cozy campsites to abandoned homes to underwater magma vents, and more.

This add-on is great for Minecraft players who want to keep a vanilla feel to their game while adding structures that make their world appear more lived-in by people other than players.

3) More Tools Add-On

Uranium ore and items added by the More Tools add-on (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft received a new set of tools thanks to the introduction of Netherite, there are still players out there that want more. Enter the More Tools add-on, which includes over 500 new tools, 25+ new pieces of gear, and 20+ new decorative blocks.

In addition to making tools out of existing materials like quartz, amethyst, and magma cream, this add-on introduces a ton of new ores to the game, including:

Lonsdaleite

Tourmaline

Silver

Zinc

Uranium

Tin

Topaz

Sapphire

Citrine

Keep in mind that the inclusion of these ores does change around the ore distribution somewhat, meaning players may not find standard materials in the areas they normally would.

2) World Animals Add-On

Riding a lion? It's possible thanks to World Animals (Image via Mojang)

Make no mistake, the number of animals in Minecraft is substantial and Mojang has done well to populate the world with them. However, there's room for improvement, and World Animals is an add-on that introduces huge biodiversity to Minecraft worlds.

This add-on brings both common and exotic animals to Minecraft, as well as new villager types, and even new items to interact with (and even ride) some animals. Deer feed in the forests, crocodiles rest in the saltwater shallows, and even exotic animals like elephants, lions, and gorillas can be found. They won't all be friendly, but this add-on makes a Minecraft world feel much more like our own.

1) Mutant Creatures Add-On

Spider-Pigs? Really creepy (Image via Mojang)

Hostile mobs can become less threatening and end up as more of a nuisance to seasoned Minecraft players, but Mutant Creatures will keep them on their toes.

This add-on introduces mutated hostile mobs that include massive hulking versions of zombies, long-legged creepers, skeletal wolves, and even spider-pigs. These enemies have new abilities and different stats, meaning players likely won't be prepared for them right away.

For Minecraft's lovers of survival challenges, this add-on can make the game's enemy mobs much more intimidating and dangerous.

