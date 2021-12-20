5 best Minecraft 1.18 biomes for PvP

There are tons of Minecraft biomes and the 1.18 update added several new ones, including the Meadows, Stony Peaks and Lush Caves. They all have benefits and unique factors that make them really good and worth traveling to. For PvP, there are tons of different biomes that can make for a really fun map and a fun game. Here are the five best PvP biomes after the 1.18 update.

Great PvP biomes in Minecraft 1.18 version

5) Ice Spikes

The Ice Spikes biome is a very unique PvP map. It adds a few challenges to the game that players might not expect from a PvP map. Ice Spikes biomes also exhibit limited mobility, making PvP encounters interesting. Minecraft players will slide around while trying to fight, which can make for a very interesting game.

Ice Spikes would make a very interesting PvP map (Image via Minecraft)

4) Frozen Peaks

Frozen Peaks, a Minecraft 1.18 addition, would make for a really interesting PvP map. It's elevated, so players can't exactly go very far without falling off the mountain and taking fall damage. The addition of ice, powdered snow and the potential to freeze adds a nice wrinkle to the game, too.

3) Desert Biome

The Desert in Minecraft is generally wide open. There's not much hiding to be done in this biome, so it's about as straightforward of a PvP map as it can get. There's the slight possibility that breaking one block can cause a bunch of the other sand blocks to fall out from underneath players, which can add a nice twist sometimes.

The Desert is wide open (Image via Minecraft)

2) Plains Biome

The Plains biome is a good biome and one of the most common maps out there for PvP. The lack of random elements makes it a great biome for fair 1v1's and non-RNG related battles.

1) Jungle Biome

The Jungle is one of the most dense biomes in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Jungle is one of the most dense biomes in the game. With trees and other plants growing everywhere, it makes it easy to hide from enemies. Conversely, it also means that Minecraft players can run into an opponent at every turn. Gamers will never know where their enemies are and that makes for a really fun game.

