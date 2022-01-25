5 best Minecraft 1.18 texture packs for multiplayer (2022)

Playing multiplayer with friends is one of the most rewarding aspects of Minecraft, and players can magnify this experience with the right texture pack applied to the server.

When applying a texture pack server-wide, any Minecraft player that hops into a multiplayer game can see the revised graphical work and any custom content that the pack may include.

This can significantly change a player's perspective of a server or their gameplay experience compared to servers operating on the vanilla version. With that in mind, there are quite a few texture packs for server admins to consider that meet various player needs and offer different visual styles.

Minecraft: Excellent texture pack picks for multiplayer servers

5) Soft Bits by WolfieTundra

Soft Bits, as the name implies, softens the image of textures (Image via Mojang)

Soft Bits is an excellent alternative for players who want a similar Minecraft experience without the pixelation of textures. The pack smoothes out the surface textures and edges, presenting them in a similar fashion to vanilla but without visual density. The pack hybridizes the traditional look of the game while still delivering a different look and feel.

4) Polybrick by Designio Graphics

Polybrick meets Minecraft with LEGO-style (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has often drawn comparison to LEGO since both are focused considerably on building, and Polybrick brings this similarity to the forefront.

Retexturing the game's blocks to look very much like plastic building blocks, Polybrick is compatible with a wide variety of shaders, which will allow the blocks to even reflect light, much like one made of plastic would.

While it may not be everybody's preferred look, Polybrick's recent rise in popularity is a testament to how well LEGO can be integrated into Minecraft.

3) Classic 3D by RyanGar46

Classic 3D simply adds more dimension to the game's existing textures (Image via Mojang)

For some players, there's nothing wrong with the existing vanilla game textures. However, for the sake of improving them, players may want to give Classic 3D a look.

This texture pack takes the existing textures and provides them with a three-dimensional overhaul. Blocks now have more depth, with raised impressions and recessed relief marking them.

The tools of the crafting table, normally blended into the texture, now stand out and look like an attachment instead of a flat rendering. This keeps the game's core intact while giving it a more fleshed-out feeling.

2) Better Vanilla Building by StefanJ2

Underwater skeleton variants, sporting starfish (Image via Mojang)

Still one of the most popular Minecraft texture packs in recent memory, Better Vanilla Building combines a texture pack and brings along some custom content as well.

By working with Optifine's connected textures, players can combine blocks that they couldn't previously have made, such as different wood variants of bookshelves or new decoration patterns, thanks to linking block textures.

The pack introduces hundreds of custom block textures, brand-new tools, gear, and even custom Elytra. New biomes and mobs specific to those biomes spice up the variety even more.

1) MYTHIC by FishyMint

Retextured armor in Mythic, portraying a roleplaying game feel (Image via Mojang)

For fans of traditional roleplaying and adventure games, MYTHIC is flat-out, the best texture pack to turn any server into a realm of sword and sorcery. Although the pack is constantly being worked on and improved, the progress made so far is staggering.

Textures are remade in a gothic, medieval and fantasy-type style, and enemy mobs look much more monstrous than before. This overall look makes a server look somewhat more realistic, but thematically perfect for lovers of RPG games. It may not be every player's favorite pack, but it is worth trying once, at the very least.

