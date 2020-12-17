5 best Minecraft add-ons for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft add-ons are files that change how the game looks and behaves.

These add-ons are distributed directly from Minecraft, but the files are made by other developers. Players can directly download these files from the Minecraft website.

There are many different Minecraft add-ons to choose from, and each one does different things. With so many options out there, it is hard for players to decide which add-on is worth trying.

To fix this predicament, here is a list of the five best add-ons all Minecraft Bedrock Edition players should try out.

5 Minecraft add-ons that Bedrock Edition players should try

#5 - Amazing Mobs

Amazing Mobs (Image via minecraft.net)

The Amazing Mobs add-on has over 770,000 downloads and replaces eleven Minecraft mobs with mythical creatures.

However, these creatures are not the type that players would want to keep as pets. This add-on adds the Minotaur, Medusa, giant wolves, and various scorpions to Minecraft.

Download the Amazing Mobs add-on here.

#4 - Mega Mech

Mega Mech (Image via minecraft.net)

This add-on adds a huge robot named Mega Mech to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This robot can be controlled by the player.

Players can store items inside Mega Mech, climb aboard him to control his every move, and even choose what he looks like.

Download the Mega Mech add-on here.

#3 - Mutant Creatures

Mutant Creatures (Image via minecraft.net)

The Mutant Creatures add-on replaces several mobs in Minecraft with mutant versions of themselves. Each mutated mob has incredible powers.

This add-on is great for players who feel that they need to increase the difficulty of Minecraft by a few notches.

Download the Mutant Creatures add-on here.

#2 - Basic Survival Vehicles

Basic Survival Vehicles (Image via Minecraft)

This add-on adds multiple brand new vehicles to Minecraft. Each vehicle has abilities and can fit different numbers of players. This is a really cool addition to Minecraft, as players now have more ways to travel around their world.

All of these vehicles are craftable, which makes this add-on very friendly for survival players.

Download the Basic Survival Vehicles add-on here.

#1 - Villagers Come Alive

Villagers Come Alive (Image via minecraft.net)

With 3.4 million downloads, the Villagers Come Alive add-on is one of the most popular add-ons in all of Minecraft Bedrock. This add-on makes villagers seem more life-like. Each villager has a custom skin to make them more unique.

Players can pay villagers with gold to have them do jobs and feed them cake to make them start relationships and families. This add-on is quite like a Minecraft version of Sims.

Download the Villagers Come Alive add-on here.