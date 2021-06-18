5 best Minecraft alternatives available online

Minecraft is available to buy across multiple platforms. However, lots of players might not be able to play Minecraft, as it costs around $25 to purchase.

Minecraft isn't available as a web app, but there are plenty of alternatives that run in an online browser with similar functions to Minecraft. Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft alternatives that are free and available in browsers for players everywhere to enjoy!

Minecraft Alternatives Online

5) 8-Bit MMO

(via 8bitmmo.net)

8-bit MMO is an 8bit-style 2D multiplayer game. It is considered a sandbox game, where players can construct whatever their heart desires. Players are able to create their own homes, cities, or even their own world. Players are able to engage in PvP battles as well as team up against others.

4) Adventure Box

(via alternativeto.net)

Adventure Box is an online game where players can create their own worlds (or even import them in from Minecraft) and fill them with whatever they'd like. Once the player's worlds are created, they can publish their worlds online for others to visit and explore. Players are also able to connect their world to other players' worlds, so that they can travel from world to world in the Adventure Box universe.

3) iLands

(via alternativeto.net)

In iLands, players are able to claim their own iLand, which is randomly generated, and like Minecraft, are able to customize it to their liking. According to the website, there are no limits, as players can build up into the sky, over the water and even underground. iLands also gives players the ability to visit their friends' iLands, build on each other's iLands, and generally hang out and do things with one another.

2) ClassiCube

(via alternativeto.net)

ClassiCube is a "voxel-based sandbox game inspired by Minecraft Classic. ClassiCube can be played as singleplayer or multiplayer. It gives the players the ability to create custom blocks, and according to the picture above, has a look very similar to the Minecraft.

They also give players the ability to make their own skins, either by creating the pixel art itself or by using the "ClassiCube SkinSwatch," which allows players to filter through presets of each part of the character design.

1) Block Story

(via alternativeto.net)

Block Story appears to be the most popular online Minecraft alternative. It combines a world similar to Minecraft and tons of additional features. Block Story has an infinite world with no height limitations, and it adds 25 quests to give the players many more hours of playtime.

While it is goal oriented, players are encouraged to build whatever they please, and it lets players know that they do not have to abide by the quests if it is not for them. They also update the game around once per week.

