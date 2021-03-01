5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds in 2021

Seeds in Minecraft are an awesome way for players to be able to decide exactly how they want their next survival world to look like.

Minecraft seeds are defined as strings of numbers or letters which generate a certain world. If two players on the same Minecraft version type are in the same seed, they will both be given the same exact world.

With millions of seeds out there, many Minecraft players have tasked themselves with scoping out the best ones.

Here are the five best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds in 2021

#5 - 1959330209

Image via Minecraft

In this unique seed, players will spawn right on top of a large jungle tree. The biome that players will spawn in is a bamboo biome filled with pandas.

This is an awesome starter seed because players will be able to get stacks of wood right off the bat, not to mention the pretty ice spikes biome right next door.

Advertisement

#4 - 1935762385

Image via Minecraft

In this seed, players spawn only a few hundred blocks away from a huge village. In this village, there are multiple chests full of loot, fully grown crops, horses, and more.

This village is packed with resources and is an awesome place to start in a survival world. There are also a few caves and ravines nearby.

#3 - 1208416085

Image via Minecraft

In this beautiful seed, players will spawn along the borders of a few different biomes.

Only a few blocks away, players may find an abandoned village. This village sits upon a scenic winding river.

#2 - 992826707

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

This beautiful seed spawns players right inside of a mushroom biome that is reaching out into the sea.

This mushroom peninsula is filled with mooshrooms, giant mushrooms, and more. There is a birch forest right nearby, so players can still easily obtain wood.

#1 - 572779209

Image via Minecraft

This rare Minecraft seed features two villages right next to each other with a pillager outpost right in the middle.

These villages are filled with useful loot and resources, and with the pillager outpost right next door, players can summon a raid whenever they are ready. There are also unique mountain formations right behind the savanna village.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such seeds, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)