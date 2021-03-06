5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for speedrunning in 2021

Speedrunning has gotten significantly more popular within the Minecraft community. Many players are finding specific seeds that help reduce their speedrun time.

Speedrunning in Minecraft means beating the game as fast as possible by usually defeating the Ender Dragon. Some players consider speedrunning as completing all of the achievements in Minecraft, so there are a lot of different types of speedruns.

Some speedruns allow players to abuse glitches; others don't. Some speedruns let players pick which seed they will be playing on, while others require random world generation. Whether to practice speedrunning or to try and beat the world record, here are five great seeds for speedrunning on Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Top five Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for speedrunning in 2021

#5 - -1295005363

This seed is pretty decent for speedrunners, especially those who love to spawn near villages. Right at spawn, players will find a large village with a blacksmith that contains an iron chestplate, iron helmet, two iron swords, and an iron pickaxe, which is some pretty good loot.

There is another village in the distance, with a ruined portal in-between.

Minecraft players will also see a desert temple right next to the village. Inside it, they will find a lot of useful loot, including:

One diamond

12 gold ingots

Seven iron ingots

An enchanted book with Luck of the Sea I and Piercing III

An enchanted book with Fire Protection II

Two iron horse armor

Tons of string, gunpowder, bones, and rotten flesh.

The End Portal is also pretty close to spawn, at coordinates 970, 40, 1035.

#4 - -895041041

This is yet another seed with a village right at spawn, which has two blacksmiths. Inside both of the blacksmiths, players will find:

Four obsidian

Two gold ingots

Five iron ingots

bread

Iron sword

Iron pickaxe

One apple

A stronghold can also be located right underneath the village at spawn, which is super convenient.

At around 671, 67, 100, Minecraft gamers can find a ruined portal, which is almost entirely complete. Using the obsidian from the blacksmith, they can immediately enter the nether.

Inside the ruined portal loot chest, players will find:

One obsidian

An Unbreaking I golden ax

An Unbreaking I golden shovel

Two golden apples

Six golden carrots

The ruined portal leads to a Nether fortress.

#3 - 376166226

With an abandoned village and a ravine right at spawn, this is undoubtedly a Minecraft seed no player wants to miss. Inside the blacksmith of the abandoned village, players will find:

14 obsidian

Iron pickaxe

Gold horse armor

Five apples

A Nether portal can be made right off the bat using the 14 obsidian, which is fantastic.

When looking inside the ravine, the mossy bricks of an exposed stronghold can be seen, which is quite rare to find. An exposed dungeon with two chests and a zombie spawner is also in the ravine.

#2 - 1349679922

Now, this is an amazing Minecraft seed, with the End portal only a few steps away from spawn.

In this seed, players will spawn inside a village with a large ravine running through the middle. In the village, they can find a chest with two emeralds and leather armor.

The End portal is unusually close to spawn in this seed and can be found at the coordinates 988, 42, 42.

Gamers can also see a desert temple and an additional savanna village in the distance. Inside the temple, players will find:

Six iron ingots

Two emeralds

An enchanted book of Unbreaking I and Power I

An enchanted book of Blast Protection I

An enchanted book of Bane of Arthropods I

#1 - 542630838

In this breathtaking Minecraft seed, players will spawn right on an island village, with the End portal being only 43 blocks away and an additional village on the horizon.

The village that players spawn in has three blacksmiths, which is incredibly rare. Inside the blacksmith chests, players will find:

14 obsidian

11 iron ingots

Iron sword

Seven apples

Five diamonds

Iron pickaxe

Four gold ingots

Saddle

Three bread

The other village on the horizon is abandoned, with a ruined portal right in the middle of it. Using the obsidian from the blacksmith chests, players can complete the Nether portal easily.

Inside of the ruined portal loot chests, players will find:

Two fire charges

Three flint

A Sharpness III Efficiency III golden ax

An Unbreaking III golden shovel

Back at the first village, the bricks of a stronghold can be spotted under the water right next to the village at coordinates 1323, 56, 29. The portal itself can be found at coordinates 1389, 49, 11.

