5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for achievements

With speedrunning becoming more and more popular, many Minecraft players are looking for seeds that will allow them to gain achievements right off the bat.

Minecraft seeds are defined as strings of letters or numbers which generate a certain world. If two players on the same version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition were to type in the same exact seed, an identical world would generate for both players. Due to this, many players often hunt for good seeds.

This article lists the best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds that allow players to gain achievements quickly.

Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock seeds for achievements

#5 - 1919300996

Image via Minecraft

In this seed, players will spawn on a small island made of grass and sand. While it may not look like much, an Ocean Monument can be spotted in the water very close to spawn.

This can help players achieve the Deep End achievement quite fast in the game, as they do not need to waste time finding a monument.

The Deep End achievement is worth 30 Gamescore.

#4 - -77107740

Image via Minecraft

In this seed, players will find quite a few villages near spawn. At the village near coordinates -367, 71, 61, players will find a blacksmith with four diamonds in a chest.

These diamonds can be used to complete achievements that involve diamonds, including the "Diamonds to you!" achievement, which is worth 15 Gamescore.

#3 - -741721765

Image via Minecraft

With a pillager outpost right near spawn, players can quickly achieve all of the raid achievements right after spawning. This includes the Feeling Ill, Kill the Beast, We're being attacked, and Sound the Alarm achievements, which adds up to a total of 100 Gamescore.

#2 - 1692299259

Image via Minecraft

With a woodland mansion right at spawn, players can quickly knock out the achievements associated with them, including Treasure Hunter and Feeling Ill, for a total of 70 Gamescore.

Totems of Undying may also be found in woodland mansions, which can help with other achievements.

#1 - 2048971879

Image via Minecraft

This seed truly has something for everyone. Right off of spawn, players will find two large villages right next to each other.

Within one village, a very large ravine cracks through the ground. In the ravine, players will find an abandoned mineshaft, exposed diamonds, and a stronghold, which completes a multitude of achievements.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such seeds, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)