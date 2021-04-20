5 best Minecraft shaders in April 2021

Minecraft shaders are modifications that allow players to change their viewpoint or perspective of the game.

Shaders can take the gameplay experience to a whole different level. They make enhancements in Minecraft’s visuals and graphics to make it seem more realistic or life-like. Some shaders can even alter the game so it can play smoothly with no lag.

These modifications are very easy to get and don’t take a lot of time to install.

Here's a look at five of the best Minecraft shaders in April 2021.

Best Minecraft shaders of 2021

#1 BSL

The BSL shader (Image via CurseForge)

The BSL Minecraft shader gives the player's world some of the best visuals without causing the game to lag.

The lighting with this shader is very refreshing and calming, and the water looks very realistic.

#2 SEUS

SEUS shaders pack (Image via Sonic Ether)

The SEUS shaders pack makes everything look as if the player was in the perfect world.

This shader makes the rain look real, the clouds look as if players were actually standing outside, and it gives the world an amazing lighting tone that the player would not see in many other shaders.

#3 Nostalgia

Nostalgia shader pack (Image via announces.com)

The Nostalgia shader pack reproduces the look of the first-gen textures of Minecraft, making the game look as it did when it first came out.

This pack aims to give players the same feel they would get when playing Minecraft at the very beginning. This pack is great for players who loved the very beginning of Minecraft and want to play it again.

#4 EBIN

The EBIN shader (Image via Reddit)

The EBIN shader focuses on the sky and the clouds. This shader brings the clouds to life within Minecraft and makes the sky look more realistic than the rest of the world. Players can see the detailed design of the clouds, and the lighting seems brighter.

Although this pack is great for sky lovers, it can run a bit laggier than other packs in Minecraft. Players will need to make sure that their PC is able to run the shader so it does not mess up.

#5 Chocapic13's Shaders

Chocapic13's Shaders (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

This is one of the best shader packs in Minecraft for players who want beautiful scenery. The water effects are phenomenal, and the lighting reflecting off the water makes the scenery look even better.

This shader pack isn’t so tough on player’s computers, which means it doesn’t make the game very laggy. Players should be able to download these shaders with no problem on their computer. There is a reduced risk that the computer will run slower using this shader.

