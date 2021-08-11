5 best Minecraft Bedrock texture packs that can be downloaded for free

Minecraft texture packs are one of the best ways to customize the game's appearance quickly.

With tens of thousands of texture packs out there, players are truly spoilt for choice. It can be quite tough to sift through the pile in a quest to find that perfect texture pack.

While some texture packs cost money, there are many great ones available completely free of charge. Given below are some of the best free texture packs that are completely compatible with Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Free Minecraft Bedrock texture packs that players should try out

5) Pastel Craft

Download Here

Pastel Craft is one of the most aesthetic packs ever created for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, featuring a soft color palette with pastel-inspired colors.

The pack is completely free to download and use. It has recently been updated to support the latest Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

4) Compliance 64x

Download Here

Compliance is one of the best free Bedrock texture packs for those looking to improve the overall details of Minecraft while staying true to the art style.

In essence, Compliance seeks to improve the definition of all Minecraft blocks and item textures while keeping that same vanilla nostalgic feeling.

While this pack looks great, it does include high-definition textures. This means it will use more graphical resources, which could potentially cause lag on outdated systems.

3) CreatorPack

Download Here

With over 4.5 million downloads, CreatorPack is one of the most popular texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, and it's easy to see why.

Featuring a wide array of colorful textures, it's hard to find a pack with more vibrancy than CreatorPack. Having recently been overhauled to support the new Caves and Cliffs Minecraft update, now's a better time than ever to try out this fantastic pack.

2) Haven Resource Pack

Download Here

Fans of the classic Minecraft pixel art style should definitely try out Haven, a lively-looking pixel-art-inspired Bedrock texture pack that's available for download completely free of charge.

The pack was designed to create a uniquely saturated look, with bright colors, pixelated tones, and even custom animations. It changes the feel of Minecraft to something more akin to an 8-bit game.

1) Last Days Resource Pack

Download Here

Last Days is an apocalypse-inspired texture pack built for all of the doomers out there.

The art style in this pack is purposefully dreary and gray. Many block textures have also been replaced in favor of something that insinuates the end times, such as nuclear logos, atomic clocks, radioactive waste, and much more.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh