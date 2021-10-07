Biomes are an area in Minecraft with a distinct appearance. They separate Minecraft worlds into an array of different environments and make the game much more interesting to explore. There are many types of biomes in Minecraft, each with its own distinctive set of characteristics. Some resources such as plants, minerals, and mobs, can only be found in certain biomes. This can mean that some biomes are much more hospitable than others.

But with so many biomes in Minecraft to choose from, where should players build their homes? Here’s our list of the five best Minecraft biomes for building homes.

5 best Minecraft biomes for building homes

5) Tall birch forests

An image of a tall birch forest in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Tall birch forests are a variant of Minecraft’s birch forest biome. Birch forests are similar to regular forests in the game, but with birch trees instead of oak. The trees in tall birch forests are much taller in this biome. This can make wood a bit difficult to harvest, but it also means that players can collect more of it in the long run.

4) Savanna

An image of a savanna biome at sunset. (Image via Minecraft)

Savannas are flat, warm places that are modeled after the real-world biome. Players can find acacia and oak trees throughout the savanna biome. Horses, donkeys, and llamas also appear here, as well as the occasional village. Savannas are a common occurrence in Minecraft and are a great place for players to build their bases.

3) Plains

Many mobs can spawn in a plains biome. (Image via Minecraft)

One of the first biomes added in-game, Minecraft’s plains biome is one of the most common biomes in the game. This biome is a flat, grassy place, with a few trees and flowers scattered throughout. Villages generate fairly frequently in a plains biome. This makes plains biomes a great place for players to explore as well as build their homes.

2) Giant spruce taiga

An image of a giant spruce taiga in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft’s giant spruce taigas are rare, cold biomes. Filled with giant spruce trees, berry bushes, and wolves, players shouldn’t have a hard time finding the resources they need to build. Mossy cobblestone is also abundant in this biome, and players can find it in boulders scattered throughout the taiga.

1) Mushroom island

An image of a mushroom island biome in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Mushroom islands are the safest biome in Minecraft and are a great place for players to build their homes. Additionally, hostile mobs can’t spawn in mushroom island biomes. There are some exceptions, of course. Players can still find mobs near spawners, and skeleton traps have a chance to appear. Giant mushrooms and 'mooshrooms' spawn here. This is a great source of food for players, who won’t have to look very far for their next meal.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi