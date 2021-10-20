Top 5 Minecraft blocks for beginners to build houses

When a player enters the world of Minecraft, they spawn right in the wilderness. They don't have any resources, or a place to call home. Minecraft being a survival game, spurs players to quickly protect themselves from the dangers of the world.

One of the key things to work on in the game is to build a safe place to stay. First houses are always special as they become a fond memory for players who go on and build ambitious projects on their journey. To set off on the right foot, here's 5 Minecraft blocks that are great for first house builds.

Top 5 Minecraft blocks to build houses for beginners

There are loads of blocks in Minecraft. But new players will have to make do with commonly found blocks for their first home before going for bigger and better things.

5) Dirt

Dirt house in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Dirt is the most common block in all of Minecraft. It can also be punched and obtained pretty easily. But dirt houses are not the prettiest thing as dirt blocks are one of the noisiest looking blocks.

4) Wood

Wood house in Minecraft (Image via Instructables)

Wood is the next block players can obtain by punching trees. It can be of great help for making basic tools. They are definitely better looking than dirt for houses, but wood blocks still look rough around the edges.

3) Cobblestone

Cobblestone house in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As players progress, that can mine stones that drop as cobblestone blocks. It is a good block for basic builds as it is stronger than wood and dirt. The only downside is that it doesn't look very nice, because the texture is pretty noisy.

2) Wooden Planks

Wooden plank house in Minecraft (Image via Grabcraft)

The Wooden plank block is one of the most used blocks for builds in Minecraft. It can be easily crafted from Wood. This block is majorly used for designing interiors of a house, and also looks beautiful on the outside.

1) Stone Bricks

Stone brick house in Minecraft (Image via Minecr)

Stone bricks are the best block to make beautiful yet durable houses during the early and even later stages of the game. The only drawback is it's a bit harder to craft for new players. But once obtained and used, these blocks can give the house a beautiful look, while strengthening it as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi