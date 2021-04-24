5 best Minecraft building mods for 1.16.5

Avid builders in Minecraft are constantly trying to find new and innovative ways of making building a lot less tedious. Building mods are the answer as they make it easier for players to get small or even large projects done faster.

Building mods can also add new tools and useful features that make this process a more enjoyable experience. This article will feature some of the best building mods for the 1.16.5 version of Minecraft.

Five best Minecraft building mods for 1.16.5

#5 - The KleeSlabs mod

Players will be able to break only one half of a double slab

The KleeSlabs mod allows players to break only one half of a double slab, as shown in the picture above. They will need to point their crosshair on the slab they would like removed and mine the block like every other one in-game.

This mod can also work with slabs added with other mods and can be downloaded here.

#4 - The Light Overlay mod

Players will be able to observe the lighting levels on every block

The Light Overlay mod is a minimal addition but a very helpful one. This mod will help players determine the light levels on every block that they walk by.

There are tons of settings and customizations for this mod, which adds numbers to every block, and players can use this to make sure that the light levels are not too low for mobs to spawn in.

This feature is beneficial for players who want to maximize mob farm spawn rates. This Minecraft mod can be downloaded here.

#3 - The Building Wands mod

Players will be able to build layers with ease using the building wand

The Building Wands mod adds a new kind of magical tool for avid builders in Minecraft. It allows players to build effortlessly with a wand. They will have the option to place blocks going out in nine different directions from the original block.

This mod will help players build houses and other structures a lot faster. There are over five different modes that this wand can go into, with every one having its unique features. This mod can be downloaded here.

#2 - The Effortless Building mod

The Effortless Building mod adds a new building HUD feature to Minecraft. It perfectly reflects the name, as it is effortless and easy to use.

Players with this mod can build structures with ease, as shown in the video above. While building, they can mirror their block placements, repeat sections quickly, and much more.

This mod is an excellent addition for both creative and survival mode players and can be downloaded here.

#1 - The WorldEdit mod

The WorldEdit mod is one of the original and most popular Minecraft building mods to date. There is a reason why it is such a famous building mod, as it brings in endless features that players can use to build amazing structures.

This mod can also clear out or replace blocks in large areas in an instant. The WorldEdit mod has over 13 million downloads and is updated regularly, and can be downloaded here.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.