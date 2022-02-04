5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit this week (February 4th - 11th) 

Many Minecraft players are eager to share their creations with the world, and Reddit has its own dedicated subreddit for facilitating this.

Several times a day, Reddit users upload their creations on to r/MinecraftBuilds and garner feedback, suggestions, and swap tips with other builders. Reddit can be an excellent hub both for new and veteran builders, and this helps expand Minecraft's community, and improve the creative skills of those within it.

From sprawling megacities to quaint homes, Reddit's subreddit for Minecraft Builds features stellar creations all-around.

Minecraft: Top builds from the current week via r/MinecraftBuilds

1) Lunar New Year Tiger by WheelAssassin

This build arrives to commemorate the Year of the Tiger (Image via u/WheelAssassin)

Created for the Lunar New Year's Year of the Tiger, this tiger creation is both cute and impressive. It's clear by the recent user postings this February that many players are celebrating the Lunar New Year right along with Mojang and their free content releases.

The tiger symbolizes strength and leadership, and WheelAssassin even provides a tutorial on how to build this excellent tiger statue. Teaching can be considered a form of leadership, and there's no doubt some players will want to create this very Lunar New Year structure themselves.

2) The Temple of Sinnoh by Good-Creme-7175

An antiquated temple found in Pokemon's Sinnoh region (Image via u/Good-Creme-7175)

A location made popular by the recent title Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Temple of Sinnoh has been lovingly recreated in Minecraft. Within this temple, in its original game, players could find the divine Pokemon Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus, considered gods in the Pokemon universe.

While this temple doesn't feature those remarkable Pokemon (though the Pixelmon applications for it may exist), it is still an excellent rendition in one of the more memorable locations from Pokemon Legends.

3) The Nightmare Nether Portal by Sregor_Nevets

This Nether portal is certainly one of the more dread-inducing of all time (Image via u/Sregor_Nevets)

Perhaps even more terrifying than the Nether itself, this portal contains a monstrous shape complete with teeth surrounding its premise. Skulls complete with spinal columns surround the central spire, and the interior features blocks one would expect to find in the crimson forest biome.

At its core, the structure houses the Nether portal itself, but it's the demonic visage of this creation that really creates dread.

4) Aquatic Server Spawn by Tominou_1

A gorgeous rendition of underwater life (Image via u/Tominou_1)

A spawn point for a user's multiplayer server, this creation is an impressive build that is unmistakably inspired by underwater creatures and plant life. The build includes large schools of fish, a shark, even a pair of orcas, and a group of jellyfish.

For Minecraft players that are big fans of the game's ocean biomes or aquatic wildlife in general, this spawn point is a sight to behold, and is likely an excellent welcome for any player that joins its server.

5) Base Design by LiTusk

This base creation is massive and offers an air of royalty (Image via u/LiTusk)

A towering base creation that seems to reach the heavens, this build seems to be highly inspired by Greco-Roman architecture. Marble spires and bridges interconnect with the central circular garden in a visually-resplendent formation.

Also Read Article Continues below

For a Minecraft base, this structure is truly impressive and intricately complex. It certainly isn't likely to be emulated easily, if at all. A player with this kind of base should be set in their survival world for a very long time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan