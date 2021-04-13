5 best Minecraft enchantments for beating the wither in 2021

The Wither in Minecraft is a mob that is like a second boss mob in the game. The Wither is an extremely hostile mob and has no trouble slaying any players that come its way. This mob is spawned only inside of the Nether, and it is only spawned by a player, not naturally spawned.

The Wither is spawned using four blocks of soul sand and three wither skeletons. The Wither attacks are very lethal in Minecraft. It attacks by shooting explosive skulls at players! Yikes!

The good part about defeating the wither is that upon defeat it will drop up to 50 experience orbs and a nether star which is one of the ingredients that players will need to craft beacons.

Since the wither is a very hard mob to defeat, it is recommended that players go into combat suited up and equipped with armor and enchantments. There are several enchantments in Minecraft that could help players against the Wither, and even reduce some damage taken.

In this article, players will be informed on the 5 best enchantments for the wither, and what they each do!

5 good enchantments for defeating the Minecraft Wither

Protection

(Image via Reddit)

Protection enchantment for armor is definitely one of the best enchantments players can have when taking on the Wither. Since Withers are a powerful mob, players will want to make sure the armor they are equipped with is sustainable.

Advertisement

This enchantment will protect the player from general damage that is impacted on the armor such as explosive attacks, fire attacks, and fall damage.

Infinity (Bows)

(Image via SeaofPixels on Youtube)

Since a crossbow is one of the best weapons that players can use to defeat a Wither, infinity would be one of the best enchantments to have when facing the mob.

This enchantment prevents bows from being consumed when it is shot by the player. This means it basically gives the bow infinite ammo as long as the player has at least one arrow in their inventory.

This enchantment will give the player a huge advantage since they will never run out of ammo.

Advertisement

Smite

(Image via SeaofPixels on youtube)

Surprisingly, Smite is useful against the Wither in Minecraft. Since smite is an enchantment that increases the amount of damage that is dealt towards undead mobs, items enchanted with smite will deal extra damage to the Wither hence it is considered an undead mob.

This enchantment has a max enchantment level of V, and will not cause additional damage to any other mobs besides undead.

Unbreaking

*(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Unbreaking is a universal enchantment in Minecraft that is good for every item in Minecraft. Unbreaking increases the durability of the weapon or armor that the player is using.

Using this enchantment means that players will be able to use their equipment with a chance that the durability is not affected after each use. Unbreaking is really useful when placed on bows & armor.

The maximum enchantment level for unbreaking is three.

Blast Protection

Advertisement

(Image via Rajcraft)

Since Withers shoots explosive skull heads at the player, the blast protection enchantment will reduce the amount of damage players will take from the explosions due to the skulls.

Blast Protection can only be placed on armor in Minecraft, and it has a maximum enchantment level of four.