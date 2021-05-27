5 best Minecraft enchantments for beginners

Minecraft players can place enchantments on weapons, armor, and other tools in order to make them stronger and much more efficient. Enchantments add unique features to a player's equipment, allowing them to work much more effectively.

In order for players to start enchanting items they will need to use an enchanting table or an anvil. Players will need to make an enchanting table using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book.

Anvils are created using three blocks of iron and four iron ingots. In order to enchant using an anvil, players need to find enchanted books around the world. These are glowing books with a pinkish purple tone to them, and they are found as treasure around the map.

Players will need to use enchantment levels to enchant items (also known as experience levels.) The player's experience level will be located in a green bar at the bottom of the screen.

In order for players to get stronger enchantments, they need to get to higher experience levels and also place bookshelves around the enchanting table. Bookshelves increase how powerful the enchantments that appear on the table are.

Some enchantments in Minecraft are more useful than others, but players who are new to the game may not know that. Some enchantments are exclusively treasure items and never found on an enchanting table.

In this article, players will discover the 5 best enchantments for beginners in Minecraft.

Minecraft beginner enchantments

Protection

(Image via Reddit)

The protection enchantment is one of the best enchantments for new Minecraft players to apply. Since these players are fairly new to the game, and are not familiar with the Minecraft world, this enchantment gives them support.

The protection enchantment protects players from general elements around the world. Players can find this enchantment either on an enchanting table or in an enchanted book.

Protection will provide the players with a little extra protection to their armor and cause them to take less damage from mobs and other damage in the world.

Unbreaking

(Image via Reddit)

The unbreaking enchantment will give players an easier time when trying to mine for materials around the world. Unbreaking increases the durability of the player's tools, allowing them to use tools for longer without having to craft new ones.

If resources are scarce this allows the player to mine with a little less worry. Unbreaking can be found on an enchanting table or in an enchanted book.

Fortune

(Image via Reddit)

This enchantment is good for both beginners and advanced players of Minecraft. Fortune increases the amount of resources that is dropped from certain blocks when players are mining them.

For example, when mining diamonds, players will get an increased amount of diamonds from each diamond block mined. This will help the player get more resources faster.

Fortune also increases the chances of rare item drops from specific blocks. For example, players have a higher chance of getting flint from mining specific blocks in the game.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

Sharpness is a good enchantment for beginners to have in Minecraft. Since new players may not be very experienced in fighting off mobs, sharpness will grant them a helping hand.

This Minecraft enchantment increases the amount of damage that the player's weapon will deal to mobs in the game. Players can place this enchantment on axes or swords, and it will give players a little extra damage boost.

Mending

(Image via Gamepur)

Mending may be a little hard for beginners to find, but if players just happen to stumble upon it, it is one of the best enchantments for Minecraft players to have in general.

Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning that it is never found on an enchanting table. Players will only find it as an enchanted book, and can only use it inside of an anvil.

Mending will take the XP that players earn from mining and performing other tasks around the Minecraft world, and use it to repair the player's weapon. This enchantment basically serves as a back pocket repair station, but in enchantment form.

Players may also obtain Mending by trading with villagers, but the chances of this happening are very rare.