5 best Minecraft enchantments for diamond leggings

In Minecraft, players can place enchantments on weapons, armor, and tools in the game to make them stronger. There are several different enchantments that players can choose from, some being better than others.

Players can place enchantments on items using an enchanting table or an anvil. They can create an enchanting table using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book.

Anvils can be crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. In order to enchant using an anvil, players will need to find an enchanted book located around the Minecraft world.

To use an enchanting table, players will need lapis lazuli and enchantment levels. They can place enchantments on all different kinds of items in Minecraft.

Helmets, chestplates, leggings, and boots can all be enchanted as each piece of armor has its own exclusive enchantment. For example, players can only place respiration on helmets.

In this article, players will learn the top 5 enchantments for leggings in Minecraft!

Top 5 Legging enchantments in Minecraft

Protection

(Image via Minecraft)

Protection is one of the best armor enchantments for players to have in Minecraft in general. This enchantment provides them with some protection against general damage in the game.

This enchantment will give players a little extra protection to their armor, and they will be able to take less damage from natural causes in the world such as falling, lava, fire, etc.

Mending

(Image via Reddit)

Mending is a good enchantment for any item in Minecraft. This enchantment will take the XP that players earn from performing tasks around the Minecraft world, and use it to repair the their item.

For example, if the durability of the players leggings is decreased, the mending enchantment will use XP to repair it instead of them having to go repair it themselves.

Unbreaking

(Image via bugs.mojang)

Unbreaking is another great enchantment for players to have on all items in the game. This enchantment will allow the player to use the item, with a chance of the durability not decreasing.

The player's leggings will last for much longer, and they will not break easily.

Fire Protection

(Image via gaming.stackexchange)

This enchantment, as the name states, will provide players with increased protection from fire and lava damage as it is common for players to accidentally fall into lava.

With this enchantment, they will have an increased chance of survival, and there will be less damage taken to the leggings.

Thorns

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

The thorns enchantment is an ability that players can only have for armor in Minecraft. This enchantment causes the attackers to be damaged when they attack the player with the thorn-enchanted leggings equipped.

So basically, when another entity attacks the player, they will take damage as well and not just the player. Eventually the mob or opponent will end up killing themselves before the player dies.

