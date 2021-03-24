5 best Minecraft enchantments for diamond weapons 

Diamonds in Minecraft are one of the main resources that players wish to obtain a large amount of. Diamonds are one of the rarest ores in Minecraft, and they definitely make the strongest equipment (second to Netherite).

There are multiple things in Minecraft that diamonds can be used for. Diamonds can be used for making armor, swords, and players will even need to use diamonds to make an enchantment table to enchant their weapons and armor.

Creating weapons with diamonds will give players a huge upper hand advantage against mobs and other players. Diamond weapons are the second strongest weapon in the game, and they are also used to upgrade regular diamond weapons to netherite weapons using a netherite ingot!

Diamond weapons are already strong, but players may also place enchantments on the weapon to make them even stronger! Weapons that can be crafted out of diamonds include: swords, pickaxes, shovels, hoes, and axes.

Here are the 5 best enchantments in Minecraft that Players should equip on their diamond weapons!

Best Minecraft enchantments for diamond weapons

Unbreaking

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

Unbreaking is the best enchantment to have on anything in Minecraft. Unbreaking is a universal enchantment that is good for both armor and weapons.

Advertisement

The unbreaking enchantment increases the durability of the player's weapon. This means that the player will get more use out of the weapon, and the weapon will not break as easily.

Unbreaking reduces the chances of damage being dealt to the pickaxe upon each usage. Players will be able to use the diamond pickaxe for much longer and will not have to waste more diamonds to create another one.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is enchantment level three. The higher the level of enchantment, the more durability that is added to the pickaxe.

Sharpness

(Image via wikiHow)

Sharpness is an enchantment in Minecraft that is mainly placed on a diamond sword. Sharpness is a good enchantment for players to use in Minecraft, and it is one of the most commonly used enchantments.

Advertisement

Sharpness increases the amount of damage that the sword deals on each attack. Diamond swords already deal a decent amount of damage. With the sharpness enchantment, players will deal even more damage against mobs & other players.

The max level of enchantment for sharpness is enchantment level five. Each level increases the amount of damage dealt by the sword by 1%. This means that players can add a total of 5% more damage to the sword.

Fortune

(Image via theviewinside on YouTube)

The fortune enchantment in Minecraft gives players the ability to increase the amount of ore that is dropped from mining with the pickaxe. Fortune also increases the odds of rare items dropping such as flint.

Fortune is one of the best enchantments for players to have on a diamond pickaxe. This enchantment allows players to farm blocks faster since multiple amounts of ore is dropped. For example, when mining diamonds, players have a chance to get an increased amount of diamonds using the Fortune enchanted pickaxe, rather than using a non enchanted pickaxe.

The maximum amount of enchantment for fortune is level Fortune three.

Advertisement

Mending

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Mending is another enchantment in Minecraft that is good for anything. Mending is an enchantment in Minecraft that allows players to take the XP that they gather from the world, and use it to repair their broken weapon.

Mending is a good enchantment for players to have on any weapon in Minecraft that they wish to get multiple uses out of. For example, if a player plans on using a pickaxe multiple times, mending would be a good enchantment to place on it.

Mending is pretty much like a repair station that players can carry around with them except in enchantment form. XP that is gained from slaying mobs, or mining, or from anywhere else will go to repairing the weapon. Players should note that the XP collected will not go to both the experience bar and the weapon, only the weapon.

Mending is a rare enchantment to have in Minecraft. Mending cannot be found on an enchantment table, so this means that players will need to find this enchantment out in the Minecraft world as a treasure item.

Advertisement

Efficiency

(Image via gamepedia)

Efficiency is an enchantment in Minecraft that can be placed on shovels, axes, hoes, and pickaxes in Minecraft! Efficiency is one of the best enchantments that players can place on their diamond weapon.

Efficiency increases the mining speed at which players mine things with the enchanted weapon. Using efficiency can be very beneficial for when players are mining blocks that take longer amounts of time to be mined.

For example, obsidian can only be mined using a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Obsidian takes longer to mine than other blocks because of how strong it is. If players mine obsidian with a pickaxe enchanted with fortune, it can speed up the mining process, and decrease the amount of time it takes players to mine obsidian.

The max level of enchanment for efficiency is level five. The higher the level of enchantment, the stronger the enchantment is.