5 best Minecraft enchantments for ocean exploration

Enchanting is one of the oldest game mechanisms in Minecraft. It was added just before the official Beta 1.9 pre-release and has been an essential part of Minecraft since.

Minecraft has various enchantments for weapons, armors, and tools. Using enchantments, players can buff their gears. Some enchantments will help players in their battles, while others will boost the utility of their tools. Enchanted gears will be helpful almost everywhere in Minecraft.

Without enchantments, oceans can be a dangerous place for beginners. This article lists some of the best enchantments for exploring Minecraft's aquatic regions.

Minecraft enchantments for exploring oceans

5) Respiration

Respiration is a must-have enchantment for players going for ocean exploration. In Minecraft, players can only stay in water for a specific time. When going underwater, players will have to keep checking their oxygen levels to ensure they don't die due to a lack of oxygen.

As its name suggests, Respiration will increase underwater breathing time. With Respiration III, players can stay 60 seconds underwater instead of just 15 seconds.

4) Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity is similar to Efficiency enchantment, but it only boosts block breaking speed when underwater. Like Respiration, Aqua Affinity is a helmet-only enchantment.

It takes longer to mine blocks underwater than on land in Minecraft. Aqua Affinity removes this effect and helps players mine at the same speed as on land.

3) Depth Strider

Depth Strider book (Image via Mojang)

Depth Strider is an enchantment exclusive to boots in Minecraft. Moving underwater is slower than on land. Depth Strider reverses this effect and makes swimming one of the fastest ways to travel in Minecraft.

With Dolphin's Grace effect, players can cover distances long as hundreds of blocks in just minutes.

2) Riptide

Riptide enchantment is a blessing for players who love ocean exploration. When a trident enchanted with Riptide is thrown, it will take the player along with itself in that direction.

Since players can only use this effect during rain or in water, it has become one of the best enchantments for ocean exploration.

1) Impaling

Drowned holding trident (Image via Mojang)

While exploring Minecraft oceans, players will find hostile aquatic mobs, like drowned, guardians, and elder guardians. Minecraft has a unique enchantment called Impaling to defeat underwater mobs.

Impaling is a trident-only enchantment meant for killing aquatic mobs. It does extra damage to all types of underwater mobs. Players can also use this enchantment when farming guardians or the drowned.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi