5 best Minecraft enchantments for pickaxe

The pickaxe in Minecraft is one of the most important tools for players to have in the game. Pickaxes are used to mine things in the game, and without them players will not be able to obtain specific items.

Players will need to use a pickaxe to mine some of the rarest materials in the game. Pickaxes are required to mine diamonds, obsidian, emeralds and many other rare items in the game.

Players can place enchantments on pickaxes in the game, making them stronger and allowing players to mine more efficiently than normal.

Pickaxes in Minecraft are crafted using two sticks and three of the other crafting materials. For example, three diamonds, three iron ingots, three golden ingots, etc. Players will need certain pickaxes to mine specific items.

For example, players will need a wooden pickaxe to mine stone, stone to mine iron, and iron to mine diamonds. Players will not be able to mine diamonds with a stone pickaxe, or iron with a wooden pickaxe. The block will break and drop nothing.

Minecaft players can enchant a pickaxe using an enchanting table or an anvil. There are several different enchantments that players can place on the pickaxe. Players will need lapis lazuli along with enchantment levels to enchant pickaxes.

In this article, players will learn the five best enchantments to place on pickaxes in Minecraft.

Best pickaxe enchantments in Minecraft

1) Mending

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Mending is one of the best enchantments to have on anything in Minecraft. Mending basically serves as a portable repair station, but in enchantment form.

This enchantment takes the XP that players obtain from mining, slaying mobs, smelting mobs, etc and uses it to repair the players' weapon. Players never have to worry about their pickaxe breaking while inside of a cave while mining.

Whenever the durability is damaged, mending will repair it using XP. Players should note that the XP will not go towards both the durability and the experience level. Only towards the weapon.

2) Unbreaking

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Unbreaking is another great enchantment for Minecraft players to have on pickaxes. Unbreaking increases the overall durability of the player's weapon. Players can place unbreaking on a pickaxe using an anvil or enchanting table.

This enchantment allows the player to use the weapon with a chance of durability not decreasing on each use. The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

3) Efficiency

(Image via Reddit)

Efficiency is one of the best enchantments for players to have on a pickaxe in Minecraft. Efficiency allows players to mine objects at a reduced time, and it increases the speed the player mines at.

Some blocks, such as obsidian, take much longer to mine than other blocks. Using efficiency will allow the player to mine the block much faster, and reduce the amount of time it takes to get large amounts of the block.

4) Fortune

(Image via Reddit)

Fortune in Minecraft is a really good enchantment for players to have on pickaxes when mining. Fortune increases the amount of material that is dropped from a block when it is mined.

For example, players will get more diamonds when mining with a pickaxe with fortune on it. Fortune will also increase the chances of rare item drops from blocks such as flint.

5) Silk Touch

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Silk touch isn't the best enchantment in Minecraft for players to have on pickaxes, but it can be useful in some scenarios. Players can use silk touch to mine blocks as the block itself.

For example, when mining diamonds with silk touch, the diamond will drop as the block itself instead as the ore form. This is really helpful when players are mining bookshelves.