5 best Minecraft farm foods for beginners

Farms in Minecraft are a great way for players to build up a sustainable food source, all while gaining experience.

Minecraft farms are very easy to make; players of all skill levels can create them. All players need is a hoe, a water source, some dirt, and something to plant. There are tons of crops that players can grow in Minecraft: fruit, vegetables, wheat, sugarcane, and more.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to farming in Minecraft, but it can be hard for a beginner player to decide what they should grow first.

Top 5 farm foods for beginners in Minecraft

5) Carrots and potatoes

Carrot farm (Image via Minecraft)

Carrots and potatoes in Minecraft are some of the easiest crops to grow. However, the challenge can be finding the carrots and potatoes, to begin with. Typically, players can find these crops in villages, where carrot and potato farms naturally spawn. Villages aren't the only places to find potatoes and carrots, though. They can also be found in loot chests or dropped when killing a zombie.

Once the carrots and potatoes are fully grown, harvesting them will drop between one and five crops, which significantly grows the amount you receive.

4) Cacti

Cacti growing in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Cacti is probably one of the easiest crops to grow in Minecraft. These crops do not need water or sunlight. The only requirement is for them to be placed on a block of sand without any other blocks right next to them. However, blocks diagonal to them are completely fine.

To grow a cactus, players must find one growing naturally in a desert. The player then must break the cactus, which will make the cactus blocks fall. Players can replant the cactus by placing one cactus block on a sand block.

3) Trees

Wild trees in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Trees are an excellent resource that every Minecraft player utilizes. They are every players' main source of wood, which is a very important component of Minecraft. However, trees don't only drop wood. They can also drop apples, sticks, and saplings.

If a player wants to grow a tree in Minecraft, all they have to do is find a tree sapling, which drops from the leaves of trees whenever they are chopped down. The sapling then must be placed in dirt, and they will eventually sprout into a grown tree.

2) Sugarcane

Sugarcane growing along a body of water (Image via Minecraft)

Sugarcane is an important resource in Minecraft, and thankfully it is easy to grow. Sugarcane can be found along any body of water. When players want to farm sugarcane, they just have to place one sugarcane block next to the water, and it will grow.

Sugarcane can be used to make paper or be turned into regular sugar, which can be used to make food.

1) Wheat

Large wheat farm in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Wheat is considered a staple of Minecraft farming. Wheat seeds are very easy to find, and the crop itself is pretty easy to grow.

Just like potatoes and carrots, players will need to have a hoe, dirt, and water source for wheat to flourish. Wheat seeds can be found by breaking long grass, which is found in many different biomes. Once the wheat is fully grown, players can craft the wheat into bread as a food source or use the wheat while crafting other recipes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

