5 best Minecraft farming mods for new crops

In Minecraft, players can have an extensive farm where they can gather crops, plant seeds, water the land appropriately, and even apply fertilizer like bone meal to grow crops faster. But over the years, the community has come up with various farming mods that add not only new mechanics to farming but also bring new crops to the game.

Here is a list of five farming mods that add new crops along with new farming features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the best farming mods to add new crops in Minecraft

1) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight is one of the most famous farming mods (Image via CurseForge)

Mod download: Curseforge

Game version: 1.21

Mod loader: Forge and NeoForge

Farmer's Delight is arguably one of the most popular farming mods to download. It greatly expands the farming and cooking experience in Minecraft and introduces loads of new crops like cabbage, tomatoes, and onions. From these new crops, players can make many different dishes like burgers, sandwiches, sushi, ice cream, pastries, and rice bowls.

As of now, it has over 85,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone, proving how popular it is in the community.

2) Mystical Agriculture

Mystical Agriculture brings 130 unique and magical crops to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Mod download: Curseforge

Game version: 1.21.1

Mod loader: Forge and NeoForge

Mystical agriculture is a unique farming mod that allows players to grow resources instead of finding them in a Minecraft world. It adds around 130 resource crops from which players can obtain ores, mob drops, tools, armor, weapons, and more. This mod also adds various farming mechanics like growth accelerators and watering cans as well as farming tools.

As of now, the mod has over 98,000,000 downloads from CurseForge.

3) Croptopia

Croptopia focuses on adding new crops and dishes to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Mod download: Curseforge

Game version: 1.21

Mod loader: Forge, NeoForge and Fabric

Croptopia is a farming mod for Minecraft that solely focuses on adding new crops and dishes to the game. It boasts a vast list of 58 crops, 26 tree crops, and over 250 new food items. Players can essentially create a full-fledged farming and kitchen setup in the sandbox with this mod.

Croptopia adds crops and fruits like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, grapes, spring onions, pineapple, coconut, banana, and kiwi.

This mod has been downloaded over 33,000,000 times from CurseForge and can be found in many modpacks.

4) Delightful

Delightful brings lots of new crops to find in the wild and farm (Image via CurseForge)

Mod download: Curseforge

Game version: 1.20.1

Mod loader: Forge and NeoForge

Delightful is essentially an addon mod for Farmer's Delight. However, this adds a bunch of new crops and food items like cacti, acorns, cantaloupes, and marshmallows. A few crops provided by this mod are fictional and can have magical properties. Apart from that, it adds various kinds of knives to cut different tiers of ingredients.

Despite being an addon mod, delightful has more than 19,000,000 downloads on CurseForge, and more on other websites.

5) Pam's HarvestCraft 2 - Crops

Pam's Harvest Craft 2 is a sequel to the old and popular farming mod (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mod download: Curseforge

Game version: 1.21.1

Mod loader: Forge and NeoForge

Pam's HarvestCraft was an extremely popular mod in the early days of Minecraft. It had over 94,000,000 downloads from CurseForge. However, it was only updated till the 1.12.2 version. Hence, the same developer created a sequel of the mod for newer versions.

The new mod version is essentially divided into four extensive sub-mods, each offering different farming-related features. One of them is dedicated to adding new crops. It introduces loads of fruits, fibers, grains, vegetables, and more.

This particular mod has over 14,000,000 downloads on CurseForge, continuing the original mod's legacy.

