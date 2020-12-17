5 best Minecraft flat world seeds

Many Minecraft seeds out there create worlds that have looming mountain peaks, lush forests, and various generated structures, but what about the players who want a flat seed to build an amazing base on?

Just like how it's hard to find seeds with gorgeous scenery and mountains, it can be hard for players to find seeds with lots of flat land for them to build amazing houses and castles on.

There are superflat worlds, but those are only for players in creative mode. This list features five different seeds with lots of flat land for players who want to build up their next survival world.

Top 5 flat world seeds in Minecraft

#5 - 7692505625803617061

Image via Minecraft

Not only does this seed have a good amount of flat land, but it is also surrounded by wonderful scenery. With a taiga hills biome on one side and a mountain biome on the other, players will have wonderful views from the windows of their base with this flat land seed.

#4 - 8614262653530851772

Image via Minecraft

With this seed, players will have tons of resources to build their next project. The flat lands within this seed are near lush forests, a ravine, and a village, all of which have valuable loot that can be used to build an awesome base.

#3 - 9071243202608864395

Image via Minecraft

Just in time for the holidays, this snowy seed has a very large amount of flat land for players to work with. Along with that, it is right next to a snowy taiga biome, which has more than enough wood for building and resources.

#2 - 6714107141548954383

Image via Minecraft

Players spawn right in a plains biome with lots of flat land for building, and in addition to that, there is a village right next door. Well, who doesn't love neighbors?

#1 - 5682308706488683870

Image via Minecraft

The flat lands in this seed seem to go on for miles and miles. Around the flat lands, players will find multiple different biomes and a pillager outpost, all of which are great for gathering materials.