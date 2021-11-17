5 best Minecraft foods to attract animals

From cows to chickens, animals are an important resource for all Minecraft survival players. They can be a steady source of food and crafting materials, providing players with items such as leather, feathers, and wool aside from meat.

But animals don't stay in one place for long, and Minecraft players may have a difficult time locating them in-game. Luckily, there are some ways to work around this, as players can attract animals to them using food.

Here's a look at five great foods you can use to help attract animals in Minecraft, to help you get started.

5 best foods to attract animals in Minecraft

5) Raw Fish to attract cats

Minecraft's cats are one of the only animals in-game that creepers refuse to go near. Luckily, these mobs are tameable. Players can attract a cat by holding raw fish and standing very still. Once a cat approaches, players can feed the animal some raw fish to tame it. Raw cod and raw salmon will both work when it comes to taming cats.

4) Seeds for Chicken

Chickens will follow any players holding a seed. (Image via Minecraft)

Although seeds aren't edible for Minecraft players, they're an excellent source of food for the game's chicken mob. Chickens will also follow any player that's holding a seed, making these one of the most low-cost animals to attract in-game. Wheat, beetroot, pumpkin, and melon seeds all work for this purpose. Bonus tip: players can also use seeds to tame parrots in Minecraft.

3) Potatoes

A player's automatic potato farm in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Restoring just one hunger point, uncooked potatoes are an unappealing food for many Minecraft players. Luckily, this food has other uses in-game. Players can use potatoes to entice pigs to follow them. Feeding a pig a potato will also heal the animal and cause it to breed.

2) Carrots

Pigs and rabbits can both be attracted by carrots in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Restoring three hunger and 3.6 saturation points, a carrot's main use in Minecraft is as a source of food. But a lesser known fact is that you can also use carrots to attract animals. Both pigs and rabbits will follow players who are holding a carrot. These animals can also be bred and healed by being fed carrots.

Carrots are primarily obtained via farming, although players can also get them as an uncommon mob drop and loot chest item.

1) Wheat

Farming is a great way of getting items like wheat, carrots, and potatoes. (Image via Minecraft)

From crafting hay to baking bread, players can use wheat for a number of things in Minecraft. This useful crop is also a great way to attract animals in-game. Sheep, cows, mooshrooms, and goats will follow any player that's holding wheat. Players can also feed wheat to horses and llamas to heal them.

Players can get wheat by farming, or as a common item in many structures' loot chests.

Edited by Danyal Arabi