5 best Minecraft houses for beginners

Making a house in Minecraft is one of the first tasks that every player encounters if they want to survive a full night in their game.

There are so many different house styles—from modern to rustic to medieval—and players have the opportunity to do whatever they would like with their base.

In most Minecraft houses, at least a few areas are similar, as they are the key aspects for a base in the game: a bed(room), a chest or storage room, and an area to craft and smelt.

Here are some amazing beginner house tutorials for players to follow for the cutest and most efficient starter base in Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft houses for beginners

#5 - Simple Starter House

This simple starter house is perfect for players who want a cute first base that they can make really quickly with the materials they have by their first or second day in their Minecraft world.

This base is the perfect size for a starter singleplayer as it's got the bare necessities that a player will need until they have the materials for their larger, more permanent base.

This quick tutorial can be executed in under 10 minutes, providing players with ample time to explore and collect resources before their first night in this cute abode.

#4 - Underground Starter House

This underground Minecraft starter house is perfect for players who love to have a mine right there in their house.

Since it is quite a minimal home, this is the perfect base for players who don't want to disturb their surroundings and set up camp quickly. This is also a great base for players who started making their base quite late during their first day, and there are only a few moments of sunlight left in their day.

This tutorial allows players to work on their base throughout the night to stay safe from the creepy crawlies that lurk up above.

#3 - Aesthetic Cozy Cottage

This aesthetic cozy cottage is perfect for Minecraft players who admire the cottagecore aesthetic. It's just big enough for a player to feel comfortable with having this as a permanent base, at least for a while, and different materials can make this base fit into any biome seamlessly.

It's really cute, constantly upgradeable, and an adorable little abode for players who love a house that is equally beautiful as it is functional.

#2 - Survival Farm House

This Minecraft survival farm house is for the player that wants all of their resources in arms reach at all times. From ample chest space to store materials to a fully functioning crop farm below the living quarters, this base has it all.

Any Minecraft player would be excited to be here, especially with so many options to customize the space and make it their own, too. There are so many little changes a player can make—from choice of wood all the way to the different color stained glass they use for the windows—to make this quaint home their own.

#1 - Fortified House

This small fortified Minecraft house is the perfect base for any player anticipating that they will eventually make a castle once they have the materials.

This adorable base is the perfect medium between a medieval castle and quaint cottage, having the right fortifications to keep a player safe no matter what comes their way while still being small enough for only a few torches to keep it bright at night.

This is the perfect base for a player to have if they want to start a little town or village, too, as it will fit perfectly into a medieval-based setting.